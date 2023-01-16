K-pop group TXT performing in S'pore for first time on Apr. 1, 2023

Yet another K-pop group will be making its way to Singapore this year.

Tomorrow X Together, better known as TXT, will be performing in Singapore for the first time this April.

The 5-member group is under Big Hit Music, home to superstars BTS.

The tour schedule for TXT's "Act: Sweet Mirage" world tour was announced on Jan. 16, and includes a stop in Singapore on Apr. 1, 2023.

21 tour dates and counting

The tour schedule features 21 tour dates, and kicks off with a two-day show in Seoul.

Singapore will be the first stop outside of South Korea.

TXT will then perform eight shows in Japan and nine shows in the U.S.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images from Big Hit Music