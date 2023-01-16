K-pop group TXT performing in S'pore for first time on Apr. 1, 2023

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Yet another K-pop group will be making its way to Singapore this year.
Tomorrow X Together, better known as TXT, will be performing in Singapore for the first time this April.
The 5-member group is under Big Hit Music, home to superstars BTS.
The tour schedule for TXT's "Act: Sweet Mirage" world tour was announced on Jan. 16, and includes a stop in Singapore on Apr. 1, 2023.
21 tour dates and counting
TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : SWEET MIRAGE> 개최 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN)https://t.co/8dbQq9CeVN#투모로우바이투게더 #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TXT #ACT_SWEET_MIRAGE #TXT_ASM_TOUR pic.twitter.com/Q5UgBjpdrR
— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) January 16, 2023
The tour schedule features 21 tour dates, and kicks off with a two-day show in Seoul.
Singapore will be the first stop outside of South Korea.
TXT will then perform eight shows in Japan and nine shows in the U.S.
