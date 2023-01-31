K-pop group TXT's Apr. 1 concert will be at S'pore Indoor Stadium, VIP tickets at S$348

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together, better known as TXT, will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr. 1, 2023.

Tickets are priced from S$168 to S$348 (excluding booking fee).

The S$348 VIP ticket allows for priority entrance to the standing pen, one soundcheck pass, a VIP lanyard and one wristband, as well as a dedicated lane for the merchandise booth.

Presale dates

Ticket sales for TXT's show in Singapore start on Feb. 10 at 12pm.

This presale is for MOA (as TXT fans are collectively known as) members who register on Weverse from Jan. 31, 9am to Feb. 3, 2pm.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Feb. 11, 12pm onwards via:

Online: Ticketmaster.sg Hotline: +65 3158 8588 All SingPost outlets



Top photo from Yeonjun's Instagram