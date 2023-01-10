S'porean actress Tan Kheng Hua celebrates anniversary with partner on US road trip

Love is in the air for local actress Tan Kheng Hua.

The 59-year-old celebrated her first-year anniversary with her partner on a North American road trip.

According to the man's Instagram highlights, the couple is travelling from Vancouver, Canada to Santa Fe, U.S.

They have been sharing snippets of their journey on Instagram over the past week with photos of snowy landscapes and their campervan.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (Jan. 8), Tan shared a picture of themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by khenghua (@khenghua)

According to his profile, Tan's partner appears to be one Kendell Dickinson and he is based in Squamish, British Columbia.

She also reposted his Instagram Story accompanied by a photo and a dedication for their first anniversary.

Tan was previously married to Singaporean actor Lim Yu Beng.

They have a daughter, Lim Shi-An, who is also an actress.

Related Articles

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via @khenghua on Instagram