Back

S'pore home bakers go hopping mad with adorable rabbit-themed CNY bakes

Too cute to eat. Almost.

Ilyda Chua | January 21, 2023, 02:15 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

For thousands of hungry Singaporeans out there, Chinese New Year (CNY) means only one thing: CNY goodies.

In celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, a number of talented home bakers have whipped up a selection of bunny-themed goodies that look nearly (but not quite) too cute to eat.

This CNY eve, we've rounded up a few contenders to get your imagination — and gastric juices — flowing in preparation for the week ahead.

Bunny-ful creations

These bunny cream puffs with pineapple jam and pineapple whipped cream:

These adorable chiffon cakes and My Melody-inspired chiffon burger:

These mandarin-orange-bearing bunny pineapple cookies:

This sugar-free tau sar piah (mung bean biscuit):

This selection of super-festive pineapple cookies:

These Zodiac animal pineapple tarts:

Finally, these ultra-cute, carrot-holding rabbit pineapple tarts:

Happy Chinese New Year, everyone. Go forth and consume.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photo from Yiak Mee Koh/FB and @phay_shing/IG

Epic queues on JB-S'pore Causeway & Tuas Second Link on CNY eve 2023

Everybody going Malaysia.

January 21, 2023, 02:12 PM

Vietnam is celebrating the Year of the Cat instead of the Rabbit, here's why

Fur real.

January 21, 2023, 12:57 PM

Tharman on US-China economic relations: trajectory's 'not just a zero-sum situation but a negative sum situation'

Fiscal policy, green energy and economic interdependence were among the topics discussed.

January 21, 2023, 12:38 PM

SFA recalling strawberry-flavoured EGO swiss roll after detecting above limit sorbic acid levels

Unlikely to cause adverse health effects but those with health concerns should avoid eating these swiss rolls.

January 21, 2023, 12:00 PM

Anti-theft screen at FairPrice outlet to deter shoplifters who steal & sell baby formula: MP Murali Pillai

He was concerned that the situation was being misread.

January 21, 2023, 11:36 AM

List of supermarkets in S'pore that will be open 24 hours on CNY Eve & Day 1

Places to go get steamboat ingredients at the last minute.

January 21, 2023, 11:07 AM

Govt will step up measures to support parenthood, couples urged to 'do their best' in Year of Rabbit: PM Lee

He also reminded Singaporeans to stay vigilant during celebrations.

January 21, 2023, 10:50 AM

Free entry to National Orchid Garden at S'pore Botanic Gardens from Jan. 22-23

Another way to spend your Chinese New Year.

January 21, 2023, 10:18 AM

Desmond Lee explains S'pore's approach to aging challenge to Davos 2023 audience

Lee told the audience that Singapore had been planning for an aging society for a long time.

January 21, 2023, 10:07 AM

Hundreds queue for 1,000kg of live tiger prawns at Bedok FairPrice during 1-day sale

1,000kg of fresh prawns brought in from Malaysia, limited to 5kg per pax.

January 21, 2023, 04:30 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.