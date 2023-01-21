S'pore home bakers go hopping mad with adorable rabbit-themed CNY bakes

For thousands of hungry Singaporeans out there, Chinese New Year (CNY) means only one thing: CNY goodies.

In celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, a number of talented home bakers have whipped up a selection of bunny-themed goodies that look nearly (but not quite) too cute to eat.

This CNY eve, we've rounded up a few contenders to get your imagination — and gastric juices — flowing in preparation for the week ahead.

Bunny-ful creations

These bunny cream puffs with pineapple jam and pineapple whipped cream:

These adorable chiffon cakes and My Melody-inspired chiffon burger:

These mandarin-orange-bearing bunny pineapple cookies:

This sugar-free tau sar piah (mung bean biscuit):

This selection of super-festive pineapple cookies:

These Zodiac animal pineapple tarts:

Finally, these ultra-cute, carrot-holding rabbit pineapple tarts:

Happy Chinese New Year, everyone. Go forth and consume.

Top photo from Yiak Mee Koh/FB and @phay_shing/IG