S'pore home bakers go hopping mad with adorable rabbit-themed CNY bakes

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
For thousands of hungry Singaporeans out there, Chinese New Year (CNY) means only one thing: CNY goodies.
In celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, a number of talented home bakers have whipped up a selection of bunny-themed goodies that look nearly (but not quite) too cute to eat.
This CNY eve, we've rounded up a few contenders to get your imagination — and gastric juices — flowing in preparation for the week ahead.
Bunny-ful creations
These bunny cream puffs with pineapple jam and pineapple whipped cream:
These adorable chiffon cakes and My Melody-inspired chiffon burger:
These mandarin-orange-bearing bunny pineapple cookies:
This sugar-free tau sar piah (mung bean biscuit):
This selection of super-festive pineapple cookies:
These Zodiac animal pineapple tarts:
Finally, these ultra-cute, carrot-holding rabbit pineapple tarts:
Happy Chinese New Year, everyone. Go forth and consume.
Top photo from Yiak Mee Koh/FB and @phay_shing/IG
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.