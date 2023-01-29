Back

SPCA S'pore calls for public to keep a lookout for dogs that allegedly attacked & killed 20 cats

SPCA said it had already identified four dogs from the pack.

Matthias Ang | January 29, 2023, 05:09 PM

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has called on the public to keep a lookout for the pack of dogs which have allegedly attacked and killed 20 cats in the Ang Mo Kio, Seletar, and Hougang region.

System to track dogs

In an Instagram post put up on Jan. 29, SPCA said that the Cat Welfare Society had put together a system in which the public can document their sightings by scanning a QR code or clicking on the following link, so as to help the authorities gather more data to assist both the dogs and cats.

SPCA added that it had already identified four dogs from the pack, one of which is black while the other three are brown.

SPCA said that members of the public should not approach the dogs on their own and should always maintain a safe distance.

They should also refrain from harming the dogs or cats.

Members of the public can call SPCA’s 24/7 emergency hotline at 6287 5355 Ext. 9, or the Animal & Veterinary Service's (AVS) 24/7 hotline at 1800-476-1600.

What has happened so far

According to a cat feeder in Ang Mo Kio and Hougang, Liqiong, who tipped Mothership off about these alleged dog attacks, the incidents of dogs attacking community cats have occurred over several months, with five cats in the Ang Mo Kio region alone allegedly mauled to death by the same pack of dogs.

A few more cases have also occurred in the Hougang region, Liqiong said, which she believed could be attributed to dog attacks as well.

Based on her observations, a pack of dogs has been roaming the Seletar, Ang Mo Kio and Hougang region as the areas they used to thrive in have undergone development.

Liqiong added that she has turned to the media to highlight the attacks after cat feeders, who have been patrolling at night to keep an eye out for the community cats, are mostly getting on in years and are getting tired.

She also said she had raised the issue with the National Parks Board (NParks) and other non-governmental animal welfare groups.

AVS's response

In response to queries, AVS that it is aware of the stray dogs in Ang Mo Kio, including three dogs that were reported to have attacked community cats.

The dogs are believed to have wandered from a remote site in the north to Ang Mo Kio, the group director of community animal management Chang Siow Foong said.

The dogs were sterilised under the nationwide Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage (TNRM) programme by an animal welfare group, investigations revealed.

The AVS statement added that the dogs will be tracked and guided back to their original location through feeding and conditioning.

The process involves working with community animal caregivers.

AVS said it adopts a humane and science-based approach when managing the stray dog population through the TNRM programme that humanely catches and sterilises stray dogs.

Stray dogs that are unable to be rehomed will be released away from residential estates.

Efforts are made to rehome as many of the stray dogs as possible.

Chang added that dogs are territorial animals with an innate instinct to chase and catch things, and may bark at humans or other animals.

Those who encounter stray dogs should not stare at them, speak softly, and walk away slowly without making sudden movements.

The public can call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 or write in for help.

Top photos via Liqiong

