US sneakers exhibition Sneakertopia coming to S'pore ArtScience Museum on Feb. 25

After a successful flagship debut in the United States, Sneakertopia is coming to Singapore’s ArtScience Museum from Feb. 25 to Jul. 30.

Started in Los Angeles

Sneakertopia was founded by Emmy Award-winning producer Steve Harris and Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur Steve Brown in 2019 as a platform to share their passion for sneakers with diverse audiences around the world.

It was previously launched successfully in Los Angeles, U.S.

Two pop-up experiences at the Chongqing Jiebeifang International Consumer Festival were later held in China in October 2021 and at Culture Cartel in Singapore in December 2022.

It will also be the first immersive and large-scale exhibition featuring sneakers to make landfall in Singapore.

The exhibition is organised by SPACElogic with its partners Gushcloud International and SL Experiences in conjunction with the ArtScience Museum.

Featuring limited edition sneakers & various artworks

Sneakertopia will feature more than 100 limited-edition sneakers from some of the most iconic brands in the industry.

There will be almost 50 murals, installations, designs and displays related to entertainment, sports, film, art, and other genres on display.

The exhibition would also showcase works by 13 top U.S. creatives such as McFlyy, Michael Murphy and Mimi Yoon who explore American street and pop culture.

In addition, this particular rendition of Sneakertopia would offer a more regional insight by highlighting creative practices from across Singapore and Southeast Asia.

The works of 16 Singaporean and locally-based creatives including artists Jahan Loh, Sam Lo, Soph O, Kristal Melson and Juls, as well as contemporary art and design collective PHUNK would be displayed.

Renowned sneaker artist and streetwear designer Mr. Sabotage would also be exhibiting his personal collection of vintage Air Jordan Ones and a full collection of original Dunks.

Sneakertopia would also feature the never-before-seen artworks by smoluk and Tommii Lim, who will be creating new site-related works specially for this iteration of the exhibit.

Launch of new experience

The exhibition, specially curated for Asia according to the Co-Founder and Executive Director of SL Experiences Ross Leo, comes after the conclusion of the Attack on Titan: The Exhibition at the museum.

The Vice President of the ArtScience Museum and Attractions, Honor Harger, said that Sneakertopia can be seen as a follow up to the 2017 exhibition "Art from the Streets", which was a major survey of street art.

She also said that the exhibition would also explore the cultural significance of sneakers, how they became so highly covetable, and how they have inspired the practices of local and global artists.

Althea Lim, Co-Founder and CEO of Gushcloud International, said that they are excited to launch Sneakertopia in Singapore where there is a "vibrant sneaker culture and art scene".

Ticketing details

Tickets are available for purchase from Jan. 26 onwards at all Marina Bay Sands box offices and its website.

For Singaporean residents, they are priced at S$18 for adults, S$14 for concession card holders and S$50 for family tickets.

For Sands Rewards Lifestyle (SRL) members, ticket prices are S$14.70 (adults) and S$11.20 (concession).

Due to limited capacity and timed entry of Sneakertopia, guests are highly reccommended to purchase tickets online before their visit.

Top images via Sneakertopia & Marina Bay Sands