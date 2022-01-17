Back

Attack on Titan exhibition coming to S'pore ArtScience Museum on Feb. 19, 2022

Time to live your dream as a member of the Survey Corps.

Ashley Tan | January 17, 2022, 04:55 PM

Fans of the hit anime series "Attack on Titan" will soon be gasping, not out of fear at the appearance of a Colossal Titan, but out of excitement because there's a new exhibition coming to town.

"Attack on Titan: The Exhibition" will be opening at the Singapore ArtScience Museum on Feb. 19.

Concept art, sketches and storyboards

The exhibition will feature over 180 artworks by Hajime Isayama, the creator of "Attack on Titan", from the artist's earliest days to the present.

This includes concept drawings, and storyboards with dialogue written by Isayama himself.

There will also be new artwork that has not been displayed anywhere else in the world.

The exhibition not only includes artworks, but displays of Titans, characters and objects from the manga.

Immersive battle sequence in theatre

Upon entering the exhibition, visitors can choose which faction of humanity they would like to be in — someone born inside, or outside the walls of the city.

This will determine the route they take through the exhibition, and the opposing factions will focus on different aspects of the battle.

Additionally, visitors can lose themselves in the manga's dystopian setting through an immersive animated battle sequence between an Attack and Armoured Titan on a 10m screen in The Great Titan Theatre.

The exhibition will include an interview with Isayama, who will speak about the manga and reflect on the decade he spent creating it.

There will also be a store with exclusive merchandise, and a photo booth where fans can pose with their favourite characters and Titans.

Exhibition marks anime's and manga's conclusion

The ArtScience Museum will be the first location the exhibition is premiering at in Southeast Asia, and its opening in February coincides with the the final season of the anime adaptation on Netflix, and marks the manga's conclusion.

Said Isayama on the manga's conclusion:

"The series has come to an end, but I'm not sure if everyone here is thinking ‘I am glad I have been reading this’. However, my feelings have not changed. Today, I hope you enjoy Attack on Titan: The Exhibition and I would be happy if you continue to immerse yourself in the world of Attack on Titan and engage with the characters as you like."

"Attack on Titan" editor, Shintaro Kawakubo, added that Singapore is the first place he visited abroad, and that he has "many wonderful memories" of the country.

"It would not be an exaggeration to say that holding Attack on Titan: The Exhibition here was a long-cherished wish of ours," Kawakubo said.

Ticket prices

Tickets cost S$18 for adults who are Singapore Residents, and S$14 for seniors and children.

Tickets will be available at all Marina Bay Sands box offices and website from Jan. 20.

Due to limited capacity and timed entry of the exhibition, guests are strongly encouraged to pre-purchase tickets online prior to their visit.

More information can be found here.

Attack on Titan: The Exhibition

When: Feb. 19 to July 3

Where: ArtScience Museum

