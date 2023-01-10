We tell you which couples end up together at the end of 'Singles Inferno 2'

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The final episodes of Netflix dating series "Singles Inferno 2" have been released and the internet has been plunged into what seems to be a, well, inferno.
For those of you who can't wait to find out how things ended, or refuse to watch the series (but want to know the ending anyway), scroll to the end of the article to find out.
In the meantime, we'll give you a bit more time to reconsider your decision with a quick recap of the 12 contestants from this season.
The ladies
Choi Seoeun, 27, artist and Miss Korea 2021
Im Minsoo, 25, CEO of online clothing store
Lee Nadine, 22, pre-medical student majoring in neuroscience
Lee So E, 22, university student majoring in acting
Park Sejeong, 25, model
Shin Seul Ki, 24, university student majoring in piano
The men
Choi Jongwoo, 24, barista
Jo Yoongjae, 31, works at a securities firm
Kim Hanbin, 23, chef
Kim Jinyoung, 27, former Underwater Demolition Teams (UDT) soldier-turned-YouTuber
Kim Sejun, 26, garment cutter
Shin Dongwoo, 31, plastic surgeon
End game
On the final episode, the men were asked to choose which lady they wanted to leave the island with.
The women could then decide who they wanted to pick, or to leave the island on their own.
Sejun chose So E, Yoongjae and Hanbin picked Seo Eun, and the other three men picked Seul Ki.
The final couples are:
- Sejun and So E
- Yoongjae and Seo Eun
- Jongwoo and Seul Ki
Now you know.
Top photos from Choi Jongwoo, Shin Seul Ki & Lee Nadine's respective Instagram accounts & Kim Jinyoung's YouTube channel
