We tell you which couples end up together at the end of 'Singles Inferno 2'

Major spoiler alert.

Lee Wei Lin | January 10, 2023, 04:19 PM

The final episodes of Netflix dating series "Singles Inferno 2" have been released and the internet has been plunged into what seems to be a, well, inferno.

For those of you who can't wait to find out how things ended, or refuse to watch the series (but want to know the ending anyway), scroll to the end of the article to find out.

In the meantime, we'll give you a bit more time to reconsider your decision with a quick recap of the 12 contestants from this season.

The ladies

Choi Seoeun, 27, artist and Miss Korea 2021

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 최서은 Seoeun Choi (@4x4ischoi)

Im Minsoo, 25, CEO of online clothing store

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 임민수ᰔᩚ (@limminsu000)

Lee Nadine, 22, pre-medical student majoring in neuroscience

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nadine (@deeenerss)

Lee So E, 22, university student majoring in acting

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 이소이 (@e._.soi)

Park Sejeong, 25, model

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 박세정 Park Sejeong (@jennonpark)

Shin Seul Ki, 24, university student majoring in piano

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 신슬기 Shin Seul Ki (@shinseulkee)

The men

Choi Jongwoo, 24, barista

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 최종우 • J W (@jvvcful)

Jo Yoongjae, 31, works at a securities firm

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 조융재 YOONG JAE (@yoongkda)

Kim Hanbin, 23, chef

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 김한빈 (@domestic_seal)

Kim Jinyoung, 27, former Underwater Demolition Teams (UDT) soldier-turned-YouTuber

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 덱스 (@dex_xeb)

Kim Sejun, 26, garment cutter

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 김세준 Asser Kim (@asser__kim)

Shin Dongwoo, 31, plastic surgeon

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 신동우 Dongwoo Shin (@darricksss)

End game

On the final episode, the men were asked to choose which lady they wanted to leave the island with.

The women could then decide who they wanted to pick, or to leave the island on their own.

Sejun chose So E, Yoongjae and Hanbin picked Seo Eun, and the other three men picked Seul Ki.

The final couples are:

  • Sejun and So E

  • Yoongjae and Seo Eun

  • Jongwoo and Seul Ki

Now you know.

Top photos from Choi Jongwoo, Shin Seul Ki & Lee Nadine's respective Instagram accounts & Kim Jinyoung's YouTube channel

