We tell you which couples end up together at the end of 'Singles Inferno 2'

The final episodes of Netflix dating series "Singles Inferno 2" have been released and the internet has been plunged into what seems to be a, well, inferno.

For those of you who can't wait to find out how things ended, or refuse to watch the series (but want to know the ending anyway), scroll to the end of the article to find out.

In the meantime, we'll give you a bit more time to reconsider your decision with a quick recap of the 12 contestants from this season.

The ladies

Choi Seoeun, 27, artist and Miss Korea 2021

Im Minsoo, 25, CEO of online clothing store

Lee Nadine, 22, pre-medical student majoring in neuroscience

Lee So E, 22, university student majoring in acting

Park Sejeong, 25, model

Shin Seul Ki, 24, university student majoring in piano

The men

Choi Jongwoo, 24, barista

Jo Yoongjae, 31, works at a securities firm

Kim Hanbin, 23, chef

Kim Jinyoung, 27, former Underwater Demolition Teams (UDT) soldier-turned-YouTuber

Kim Sejun, 26, garment cutter

Shin Dongwoo, 31, plastic surgeon

End game

On the final episode, the men were asked to choose which lady they wanted to leave the island with.

The women could then decide who they wanted to pick, or to leave the island on their own.

Sejun chose So E, Yoongjae and Hanbin picked Seo Eun, and the other three men picked Seul Ki.

The final couples are:

Sejun and So E

Yoongjae and Seo Eun

Jongwoo and Seul Ki

Now you know.

Top photos from Choi Jongwoo, Shin Seul Ki & Lee Nadine's respective Instagram accounts & Kim Jinyoung's YouTube channel