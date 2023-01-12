Back

S’pore personalities selling CNY goodies, from pen cai to pineapple tarts

Huat.

Lee Wei Lin | Hayley Foong | January 12, 2023, 02:50 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The countdown to the Lunar New Year has begun, especially for these local personalities selling goodies for the festive season.

We've compiled a list for your reference just in case you want to buy any last-minute festive snacks.

Rebecca Lim and family

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebecca Lim 林慧玲 (@limrebecca)

What they’re selling:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Lims’ Kitchen (@thelimskitchen)

  • Pineapple Tarts

  • Almond Cookies

  • Lunar Pastry Box

  • Lunar New Year Box

Price: From S$28

Where to order: The Lim's Kitchen website

Fann Wong

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fanntasy Bakes (@fanntasybakes)

What she’s selling:

Photo from Fantasy Bakes

  • Reunion Bundle (Cranberry Almond Cookies, Yuzu Pineapple Tarts and Pandan Gula Melaka roll)

  • Fortune Bundle (Cranberry Almond Cookies and Yuzu Pineapple Tarts)

Price: From S$55

Where to order: Fanntasy Bakes website

Xiang Yun and Pan Ling Ling

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 向云Xiang Yun's Official Account (@xiang_yun_)

What they're selling: Pen cai (traditional Cantonese hotpot) set

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by juxingji (@juxingji)

Price: From S$403

Where to order: Website

Kim Lim

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIM LIM (@kimlimhl)

What she’s selling:

Photo from Illumia Therapeutics

  • Melty Pineapple Tarts

  • Crumbly Almond Cookies

  • Guilt-free Almond Cookies

  • Crispy Coconut Cookies

  • Crunchy Caramelised Emping

Price: From S$18

Where to order: Illumia Therapeutics website

Bonnie Loo, Hong Ling and Nick Teo

Screenshot from @bonnieloo94

What they're selling: Bundle of pen cai and bird's nest

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HouseoftheSwiftlet Bird's Nest (@houseoftheswiftletsg)

Price: From S$288

Where to order: Direct message @tastiemart.sg on Instagram or WhatsApp +65 81831083

Cheryl Chin (Titus Low's wife)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cheryl Chin (@cherb8ar)

What she’s selling:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cheryl Chin (@cherb8ar)

  • Sugar Baby (Deep-fried spring rolls coated with icing sugar)

  • You'll Fish-king Love It (Salted egg-flavoured fish skin)

  • Holy Crab (Deep-fried crab stick)

  • Shrimply The Best (Prawn stick crackers)

  • Kelp me! I can't stop (Deep-fried seaweed)

  • Only Wanton For Me (Chicken floss wrapped in deep-fried wantons)

  • You Are My Soy Mate (Fried beancurd)

  • Pineapple Under The Sea (Pineapple tart)

  • Berry Lucky (Cheese balls with blueberry filling)

  • Sliced Pork Bakkwa

Price: From S$15.80

Where to order: Mom's Recipe website

Jeanette Aw

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeanette Aw 欧萱 (@jeanetteaw)

What she’s selling: Double Happiness set (Nectarine and Almond Crumble, Financiers)

Photo from Once Upon a Time

Price: From S$58

How to order: Sold out :(

Ben Yeo

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝗕𝗘𝗡 𝗬𝗘𝗢 𝘈𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳 & 𝘋𝘢𝘥𝘥𝘺 𝘊𝘩𝘦𝘧 🇸🇬 (@benyeo23)

What he’s selling: Premium Yuzu Bakkwa

Price: From S$38

How to order: Sold out :(

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images from Fanntasy Bakes and @juxingji

S'pore anaesthetist leaves high-risk surgery to take phone calls, gets 2.5 years suspension

The patient suffered a cardiac arrest during operation and passed away in the ICU the next day.

January 12, 2023, 02:18 PM

Woman, 77, apprehended after standing on ledge of Blk 62B Lorong 4 Toa Payoh

She was rescued by SCDF officers.

January 12, 2023, 02:02 PM

Jack Neo’s 2023 CNY movie 'The King Of Musang King' only has 1 very obvious product placement

Wow.

January 12, 2023, 12:39 PM

Local food waste startup UglyFood closes as it is 'unable to raise the funds' to continue operations

Its founder said the company is currently "almost a one-man show".

January 12, 2023, 12:08 PM

S'porean brothers, aged 17 & 25, arrested in Jurong West, S$124,000 worth of drugs seized

Investigations are ongoing.

January 12, 2023, 11:36 AM

Got7's BamBam in S'pore, says Hainanese chicken rice 'top 5 food' in his life

Good taste.

January 12, 2023, 11:16 AM

SBS Transit staff take wedding photos at Little India MRT station where they first met

Love finds you when and where you least expect it.

January 12, 2023, 10:19 AM

Punggol HDB block also mouldy like haunted house, PAP MP Sun Xueling says works being planned

Mouldy HDB blocks near the river.

January 12, 2023, 02:42 AM

M'sian Transport minister: S'pore & M'sia should be 'best friends'

Everything the leader of the Malaysian government's largest political party said about Singapore.

January 11, 2023, 11:00 PM

Majority of S'poreans satisfied with government performance & the way things are: YouGov survey

Most wanted the government to place more focus on cost of living and affordable housing.

January 11, 2023, 07:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.