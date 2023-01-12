S’pore personalities selling CNY goodies, from pen cai to pineapple tarts

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The countdown to the Lunar New Year has begun, especially for these local personalities selling goodies for the festive season.
We've compiled a list for your reference just in case you want to buy any last-minute festive snacks.
Rebecca Lim and family
What they’re selling:
- Pineapple Tarts
- Almond Cookies
- Lunar Pastry Box
- Lunar New Year Box
Price: From S$28
Where to order: The Lim's Kitchen website
Fann Wong
What she’s selling:
- Reunion Bundle (Cranberry Almond Cookies, Yuzu Pineapple Tarts and Pandan Gula Melaka roll)
- Fortune Bundle (Cranberry Almond Cookies and Yuzu Pineapple Tarts)
Price: From S$55
Where to order: Fanntasy Bakes website
Xiang Yun and Pan Ling Ling
What they're selling: Pen cai (traditional Cantonese hotpot) set
Price: From S$403
Where to order: Website
Kim Lim
What she’s selling:
- Melty Pineapple Tarts
- Crumbly Almond Cookies
- Guilt-free Almond Cookies
- Crispy Coconut Cookies
- Crunchy Caramelised Emping
Price: From S$18
Where to order: Illumia Therapeutics website
Bonnie Loo, Hong Ling and Nick Teo
What they're selling: Bundle of pen cai and bird's nest
Price: From S$288
Where to order: Direct message @tastiemart.sg on Instagram or WhatsApp +65 81831083
Cheryl Chin (Titus Low's wife)
What she’s selling:
- Sugar Baby (Deep-fried spring rolls coated with icing sugar)
- You'll Fish-king Love It (Salted egg-flavoured fish skin)
- Holy Crab (Deep-fried crab stick)
- Shrimply The Best (Prawn stick crackers)
- Kelp me! I can't stop (Deep-fried seaweed)
- Only Wanton For Me (Chicken floss wrapped in deep-fried wantons)
- You Are My Soy Mate (Fried beancurd)
- Pineapple Under The Sea (Pineapple tart)
- Berry Lucky (Cheese balls with blueberry filling)
- Sliced Pork Bakkwa
Price: From S$15.80
Where to order: Mom's Recipe website
Jeanette Aw
What she’s selling: Double Happiness set (Nectarine and Almond Crumble, Financiers)
Price: From S$58
How to order: Sold out :(
Ben Yeo
What he’s selling: Premium Yuzu BakkwaPrice: From S$38
How to order: Sold out :(
Top images from Fanntasy Bakes and @juxingji
