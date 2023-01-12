S’pore personalities selling CNY goodies, from pen cai to pineapple tarts

The countdown to the Lunar New Year has begun, especially for these local personalities selling goodies for the festive season.

We've compiled a list for your reference just in case you want to buy any last-minute festive snacks.

Rebecca Lim and family

What they’re selling:

Pineapple Tarts

Almond Cookies

Lunar Pastry Box

Lunar New Year Box

Price: From S$28

Where to order: The Lim's Kitchen website

Fann Wong

What she’s selling:

Reunion Bundle (Cranberry Almond Cookies, Yuzu Pineapple Tarts and Pandan Gula Melaka roll)

Fortune Bundle (Cranberry Almond Cookies and Yuzu Pineapple Tarts)

Price: From S$55

Where to order: Fanntasy Bakes website

Xiang Yun and Pan Ling Ling

What they're selling: Pen cai (traditional Cantonese hotpot) set

Price: From S$403

Where to order: Website

Kim Lim

What she’s selling:

Melty Pineapple Tarts

Crumbly Almond Cookies

Guilt-free Almond Cookies

Crispy Coconut Cookies

Crunchy Caramelised Emping

Price: From S$18

Where to order: Illumia Therapeutics website

Bonnie Loo, Hong Ling and Nick Teo

What they're selling: Bundle of pen cai and bird's nest

Price: From S$288

Where to order: Direct message @tastiemart.sg on Instagram or WhatsApp +65 81831083

Cheryl Chin (Titus Low's wife)

What she’s selling:

Sugar Baby (Deep-fried spring rolls coated with icing sugar)

You'll Fish-king Love It (Salted egg-flavoured fish skin)

Holy Crab (Deep-fried crab stick)

Shrimply The Best (Prawn stick crackers)

Kelp me! I can't stop (Deep-fried seaweed)

Only Wanton For Me (Chicken floss wrapped in deep-fried wantons)

You Are My Soy Mate (Fried beancurd)

Pineapple Under The Sea (Pineapple tart)

Berry Lucky (Cheese balls with blueberry filling)

Sliced Pork Bakkwa

Price: From S$15.80

Where to order: Mom's Recipe website

Jeanette Aw

What she’s selling: Double Happiness set (Nectarine and Almond Crumble, Financiers)

Price: From S$58

How to order: Sold out :(

Ben Yeo

What he’s selling: Premium Yuzu Bakkwa

From S$38

How to order: Sold out :(

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images from Fanntasy Bakes and @juxingji