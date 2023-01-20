Back

Ronaldo wins man of the match despite his side losing 5-4 to PSG in friendly in Saudi Arabia

He got whacked in the face.

Belmont Lay | January 20, 2023, 04:34 PM

Events

Cristiano Ronaldo played his first football game on Jan. 19 in Saudi Arabia since moving to the Middle East.

The Portuguese star was then named the man of the match in his Saudi debut, despite his side losing 5-4 in a thriller of a friendly match between the Riyadh All-Stars XI and PSG.

The 37-year-old scored twice against the Ligue 1 giants.

Match highlights

Ronaldo got his first from the penalty spot after being taken out by former Real Madrid team-mate Keylor Navas.

The goalkeeper came up empty on his punch clearance, instead whacking the Riyadh striker in the face.

Ronaldo played the rest of the match with a visible bruise and swelling on his face.

His second goal came from open play.

Other recent World Cup heroes, Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe, also scored.

Messi gave teammates Mbappe and Neymar chances from the penalty spot.

Mbappe scored, but only after Neymar flubbed his chance to score.

Juan Bernat was sent off in the 39th minute for a last-man foul, leaving PSG down a man for much of the game.

But it did not matter as both sides took advantage of the showcase exhibition environment between two star-studded squads featuring iconic players.

Man of the match

Ronaldo was eventually named the man of the match, much to his apparent surprise.

The veteran forward was handed a trophy during the post-game ceremony.

He posed for photos with his award.

Ronaldo also took to social media to exclaim that he was happy to be scoring again and back to playing football.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr on a record-breaking deal worth S$283 million per year following his acrimonious exit from Manchester United.

