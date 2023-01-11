Back

Salary review for ministers & political office holders targeted for 2023: Chan Chun Sing

Once every five years.

Fiona Tan | January 11, 2023, 04:28 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The salaries of ministers and other political office holders are "targetted" to be reviewed in 2023.

Last committee was in 2017

Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing stated this on Jan. 10, 2023.

Chan was replying to Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Non-constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Hazel Poa's parliamentary question on behalf of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Poa noted that the last committee to review political salaries was appointed in 2017 and asked PM Lee whether he has appointed a committee to carry out the five-yearly review.

If a committee has been appointed, Poa wanted to find out what the terms of reference given to the committee are and when the public can expect the report from the committee.

And if there is no committee yet, Poa asked when the committee is expected to be appointed and what its expected terms of reference are.

Committee formed every five years

Once every five years, a committee is formed to review ministerial and political officeholder salaries.

The last Committee to Review Ministerial Salaries was formed in 2017 by PM Lee, which noted a 9 per cent increase in benchmark salaries, and recommended adjusting political salaries each year to be more in line with "annual benchmark movements".

The then-Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean did not share the same view as these findings during the Committee of Supply debate in March 2018, and announced that ministerial salaries will be frozen for the next five years.

There would also be no change to the ministerial salary framework or levels for at least the next five years.

However, back then, Teo added that the government will review its decision again after five year, or when it becomes "necessary".

Review "targeted for 2023"

Chan made reference to the previous committee's findings and the government's decision to freeze ministerial salaries in his written reply to Poa on Jan. 10, 2023.

"The committee had concluded then [in 2017] that the salary framework remained relevant and sound ... the government decided [in 2018] not to make any changes to political salaries, since the economy was still in transition."

He shared that the next political salaries review is targeted for 2023, and more details will be shared in due course.

Related stories

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image screenshot from Ministy of Communications and Information/YouTube and from Parliament of Singapore/Facebook

MOE teacher, 38, detained under ISA for plans to carry out acts of violence in Israel-Palestine conflict

The teacher was arrested in October and issued a detention order under the ISA in November 2022.

January 11, 2023, 06:30 PM

S'pore GrabFood deliveryman with 1 leg allegedly asked to climb stairs to deliver food to customer's door & got hurt

The customer's estate has no lifts.

January 11, 2023, 06:25 PM

S'pore man, 37, buys S$1,961 iPhone from Shopee, gets 4 air-inflated plastic bags & wooden block

Bought a phone, got a piece of wood and air.

January 11, 2023, 06:09 PM

Charles & Keith founders having lunch with S'pore teen, 17, shamed on TikTok for calling brand 'luxury'

Zoe and her father are invited to meet the founders and have a tour of the HQ.

January 11, 2023, 05:12 PM

Passenger praises 'well-trained' Scoot cabin crew for handling power bank fire on plane

Another perspective.

January 11, 2023, 04:30 PM

Up to 80% off Nike, Adidas & other sports shoes & athleisure wear at Redhill warehouse from Jan. 12-15

CNY is coming.

January 11, 2023, 04:17 PM

S'pore driver says he'll let woman hitch ride for free if she lets him touch himself while naked during trip

He shared that this was something he had asked of passengers before.

January 11, 2023, 03:57 PM

Shanmugam: Inconsiderate drivers who cut queue add to congestion at S'pore land checkpoints

The minister also called on traveller to heed ICA's advisories.

January 11, 2023, 03:19 PM

Man, 57, who allegedly used knife to rob woman at HDB Hub car park, charged

The accused, Boey Yan Kit, has been involved in other similar offences.

January 11, 2023, 02:58 PM

New Haidilao pop-up in Ice Magic at Bayfront from Jan. 13 - 29, sets from S$248

Shiok.

January 11, 2023, 01:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.