Hundreds queue for 1,000kg of live tiger prawns at Bedok FairPrice during 1-day sale

People in Singapore love their live tiger prawns and they cannot lie.

This was evident after hundreds of shoppers showed up by 10am on Friday, Jan. 20 at the FairPrice supermarket outlet in Bedok central to queue up to buy extra large live tiger prawns delivered fresh from Malaysia.

This was the third consecutive one-day sale that was held at a FairPrice store in Singapore as part of a Lunar New Year promotion.

The previous two sales took place in the morning at other FairPrice outlets -- at the Toa Payoh central store on Jan. 18 and at the Hougang central store on Jan. 19.

At Bedok central

The sale at Bedok saw a snaking queue, but that did not deter many shoppers who showed up with trolleys in tow.

Those who want to buy the prawns were instructed to take a number and get in the queue.

Several FairPrice staff were seen bagging the prawns from makeshift water tanks set up at the entrance of the store, while others were seen guiding shoppers on the buying procedure, handing out drinking water, and answering queries, such as if the prawns were alive.

Sale of XXL live tiger prawns outside Bedok central FairPrice on Jan. 20 for CNY pic.twitter.com/2LVCMK27Zf — Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) January 20, 2023

One staff was even heard off-camera in a video reassuring a shopper that the prawns were alive and fresh.

Although there was a large crowd of at least a hundred people, the purchase and collection process for the prawns was observed to have been orderly.

FairPrice staff were also heard shouting sale slogans to encourage shoppers to purchase the prawns.

More than 100 shoppers in queue to buy XXL live tiger prawns outside Bedok central FairPrice on Jan. 20 for CNY pic.twitter.com/SHMeJqwKkr — Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) January 20, 2023

All media via Tan Guan Zhen