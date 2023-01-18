Back

FairPrice selling live tiger prawns fresh off trucks at car parks next to 3 outlets, limited to 5kg per pax

So fresh they still alive.

Belmont Lay | January 18, 2023, 11:50 AM

Events

FairPrice is selling live tiger prawns this Chinese New Year.

The live tiger prawns are driven in from Malaysia daily.

The sale will take place at the car parks next to three FairPrice supermarket outlets on selected days at certain timings.

Jan. 18, 10am: FairPrice Block 192 Toa Payoh Lorong 4

Jan. 19, 9am: FairPrice Kang Kar Mall

Jan. 20, 9am: FairPrice Block 212 Bedok North Street 1

The trucks are stationed at the supermarket’s closest car park, where the sale will take place.

This is the first big scale live prawn sale.

Only 1,000kg of prawns will be for sale each day, while stocks last.

The live tiger prawns are going for S$19.90/kg, where the usual price is S$29.90/kg at the current market rate.

Each shopper is limited to buying 5kg of prawns.

All photos via FairPrice

