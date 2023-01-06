Quan Yifong reveals why she stayed away from romance despite having a suitor while living in Beijing

In the latest episode of Quan Yifong's talk show "Hear U Out", tables turned for the host as she appeared on the show as a guest while fellow host Guo Liang took over.

Quan shared her life experiences while living in Beijing with her daughter, Eleanor Lee, who is an actress based in China.

She has raised her daughter as a single mom since she divorced her ex-husband, former actor Peter Yu, in 2008.

Potential relationships

In Beijing, she lived as a stay-home mom and spent her days going for massages, wellness workshops and workout sessions with her personal trainer, as well as attend a weekly book club with some friends from the neighbourhood.

This piqued the interest of Guo, who asked her to talk more about the people she interacted with in the book club.

Quan then admitted that someone from the book club tried to approach her by messaging her on WeChat, requesting to be friends.

She then realised that he had done so in an attempt to pursue her instead of purely intending to become friends.

Guo continued questioning why she refused to accept any suitors, to which she replied: "I'm not there to be wooed."

"I don't want to entrust my feelings in another person's hands again. When someone starts trying harder or being proactive, I'll back off," she continued.

She explained that she has no intentions of getting into a new relationship as her present life is "fine as it is" and that she "does not want to be bothered."

