Back

'No generation gap': Mdada 'surprised' at Pornsak speaking out on 'concerns' after leaving company

Hmmmmmmmmm.

Lee Wei Lin | January 06, 2023, 10:47 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

E-commerce company Mdada has issued a statement to express that they are "deeply disappointed" about Pornsak speaking to the media about his decision to leave the company "without first giving them a proper chance to address his alleged concerns".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MDADA达达开播 Livestream Shopping (@mdada.live)

The statement, which was first shared on Mdada's page, was later posted by Addy Lee on his social media platforms.

Pornsak, Lee and Michelle Chia founded Mdada in 2020.

No generation gap

The statement highlighted an interview Pornsak did with AsiaOne, in which he apparently attributed -- at least in part -- his departure to a "generation gap", along with "vast differences" in their points of view, "especially when it came to corporate governance".

In response, Mdada said that they were "surprised" by these statements, and summarised their response into a few points:

  • Pornsak did not mention any of this when he resigned as director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mdada

  • They find it "unclear" what generation gap Pornsak is referring to as he will turn 41 this month, while Lee and Chia are 51 and 47 respectively.

  • They are "deeply concerned" by any indication that "Mdada or its key shareholders are in any way untrustworthy with customers' purchases or orders, or that Mdada is lacking in corporate governance".

They also pointed out that Pornsak, who was Mdada's CEO until recently, would have been in charge of the "proper execution of Mdada's operations (including the management of customers' orders and customer expectations, as well as corporate governance)".

Wishes Pornsak well

Calling Pornsak's decision to air the matter publicly "hurtful", they shared that this has "affected Mdada's reputation and value" and "hurt Michelle, Addy and all employees of Mdada who work tirelessly to serve [their] loyal customers and fans".

They added that they will "investigate these matters", but wish Pornsak well.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Pornsak's Instagram & Mdada's Facebook

Creative founder Sim Wong Hoo famously said S'pore suffered from 'NUTS'. What did he mean?

The term eventually made its way into newspapers, forums, and even parliament.

January 06, 2023, 10:05 AM

M'sian diner pays RM86 (S$26.20) for drumstick, squid & 2 plates of rice at KL food court

Almost Singapore price.

January 06, 2023, 03:22 AM

C. Ronaldo's Saudi Arabia debut might be on hold due to previous ban for smashing phone of Everton fan

Ronaldo was slapped with a suspension and a fine for smacking a young Everton fan's phone to the ground and damaging it.

January 05, 2023, 11:56 PM

Abalone at 3 for S$95 from Jan. 5 to 8 &amp; beer at S$43 for a 24-pack from Jan. 5 to 11, 2023

No need to be a big spender to impress this CNY.

January 05, 2023, 08:14 PM

SDP's Paul Tambyah asks Chan Chun Sing if preschools should be nationalised

Chan said that Singapore did not want to provide a monolithic preschool model.

January 05, 2023, 07:21 PM

Family of 4 with grandma shake S'pore car like performing CPR while pumping JB petrol

Poor car.

January 05, 2023, 06:26 PM

Chinese man escapes South Korean Covid-19 quarantine facility, nabbed by police after 2 days

He was found at another hotel in Seoul.

January 05, 2023, 06:10 PM

S’porean, 37, dreamt of being policeman, is now biology teacher that transformed his school

Becoming a teacher was a twist of fate for Jacob Tan.

January 05, 2023, 06:00 PM

Amazon to cut over 18,000 jobs, higher than initially planned

Another major layoff in the tech industry.

January 05, 2023, 05:59 PM

SMRT train & some bus service timings extended for CNY eve

For those whose reunion dinners end super late.

January 05, 2023, 05:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.