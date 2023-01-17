M'sian PM Anwar to visit S'pore by end of January

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is due to make his first official visit to Singapore as PM by the end of January 2023.

This was confirmed after a meeting between Malaysian and Singaporean Foreign Ministers Zambry Abdul Kadir and Vivian Balakrishnan on Jan. 16.

Bernama reports that Zambry said that the pair discussed Anwar's official visit to Singapore, scheduled for the end of January.

They also discussed a proposed state visit by Singaporean President Halimah Yacob to Malaysia in March.

He also emphasised the two country's commitment to continuing to "continuing positive engagement through the existing bilateral mechanism", as well as the "harmonious resolution of issues" to "maintain good Malaysia-Singapore relations".

Vivian met Zambry as part of a four day official visit to Malaysia, where he met the Malaysian Agong, and several senior Malaysian politicians.

He also discussed several issues of importance, such as the ongoing Johor-Singapore RTS project.

This confirmation comes after a leader in Anwar's Pakatan Harapan government said that Anwar's second official visit would be to Singapore.

Anthony Loke, who leads the DAP and is Malaysia's transport minister, spoke at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute's Regional Outlook Forum on Jan. 10.

There he said that Malaysian PM's first official visit was always to Indonesia, with the second being to Singapore.

Anwar last visited Singapore in 2018, after his PH coalition had taken power the first time.

Related stories

Top image via Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook