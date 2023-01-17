Back

JB-S'pore Rapid Transit System Link on track to be up & running by end-2026

The foreign affairs ministers of both countries also discussed expanding bilateral collaboration into new areas.

Hannah Martens | January 17, 2023, 12:36 PM

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is on track to be operational by the end of 2026.

This was affirmed by Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister, Vivian Balakrishnan and his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir.

"Good progress" on JB-Singapore RTS

Balakrishnan was also granted an audience with Malaysia's king (Yang di-Pertuan Agong) at Istana Negara on Jan. 16, 2023.

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan’s audience with Malaysia's king. Photo by MFA.

During the audience, they reaffirmed "excellent ties" between the two countries, MFA says in a statement.

The meeting between Balakrishnan and Zambry noted the good progress on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

They looked forward to the commencement of passenger services by end-2026, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a press release.

Photo by MFA.

Photo by MFA.

"The ministers also discussed how both countries could expand bilateral collaboration, including into new areas such as the digital and green economies," the statement added.

Balakrishnan also invited Zambry to make an official visit to Singapore soon.

JB-Singapore RTS Link

The RTS Link is basically a direct MRT line from Singapore to Johor Bahru.

It is a 4km-long rail link connecting Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru to Woodlands in Singapore. It is expected to ferry up to 10,000 passengers per hour, which would help to ease traffic congestion on the Causeway.

The RTS was meant to be completed in 2024 but was delayed numerous times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other events.

It is now scheduled to be up and running by the end of 2026.

Official visit to Malaysia

Balakrishnan is visiting Malaysia from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2023, where he will also meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He will also call on Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and other Malaysian politicians and personalities.

"Minister Balakrishnan's visit underscores the longstanding friendship and close ties between Singapore and Malaysia and aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation with the new Malaysian government," said MFA on Jan. 14, 2023.

Top photos from MFA and LTA

