Woman, 60, loses S$600 to pickpocket at Temple Street in Chinatown during CNY period

Low crime doesn't mean no crime.

Belmont Lay | January 16, 2023, 10:56 AM

A 60-year-old woman lost S$600 to a pickpocket who struck along Temple Street in Chinatown on Jan. 11.

She also had other belongings taken, including her credit cards and identity card.

A member of the public who assisted the woman at the scene after noticing that she was distressed, reported the incident to the police and tipped off Shin Min Daily News.

The victim was with her friends and they had just finished eating, it was reported.

The person who tipped Shin Min off said the victim had initially felt that someone had touched her bag while walking along Temple Street, but did not think much of it and continued on her way.

She only became aware that her cash and other personal belongings were missing when the group reached Smith Street and she was about to order chicken rice.

The person who assisted the victim told the Shin Min reporter that the pickpockets could have struck along the lane in between stalls on both sides of Temple Street where there were a lot of people.

The reporter also observed that there are police cameras set up in the Chinatown vicinity, accompanied by “Beware of pickpockets” police advisories.

A business owner in the area, quipped when interviewed: "Low crime doesn't mean no crime."

The Singapore police had previously advised members of the public to safeguard their belongings and be vigilant against molesters and pickpockets while in Chinatown this Lunar New Year period as large crowds are expected.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

