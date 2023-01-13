Back

S'pore police to lock down some areas in Chinatown if too crowded

Beware of molesters and pickpockets.

Belmont Lay | January 13, 2023, 02:41 PM

Events

Those who want to head over to the Chinese New Year bazaar in Chinatown are advised to check online for crowd levels before doing so.

Large crowds are expected at the bazaar held from Jan. 1 to 21 after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The police issued an advisory on Jan. 12.

Diversions to access the bazaar may be implemented to ensure crowd safety, the police said.

Specific areas will be locked down if crowd safety thresholds are reached.

The police said members of the public should not attempt to force their way into crowded or closed-off areas and to follow the instructions of officers.

The public is advised to check the [email protected] map if they plan to visit between Jan 13 and 15, as well as between Jan 20 and 21, police said.

The map will go live at 6pm on those dates.

It will allow people to view real-time crowd levels and avoid crowded areas.

People are advised to use Maxwell MRT station as Chinatown MRT station is expected to be crowded.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers will be deployed in Chinatown to ensure the safety and security of the public.

"With large crowds expected, members of the public are also advised to safeguard their belongings and be vigilant against molesters and pickpockets," it added.

Road closure

Temple Street will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Chinese New Year bazaar during certain periods.

Mondays to Thursdays: 3pm to 11pm

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: Noon to midnight

From 10am on Jan. 21 to 2am on Jan. 22

Access will only be granted to police and emergency vehicles during the closure period.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced, and vehicles found parking and causing obstruction will be towed.

Top photo via Mandy How

