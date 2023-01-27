S'porean participating in 'Squid Game'-like Netflix reality show 'Physical: 100' with S$319,410 prize money

“Physical: 100”, a South Korean reality series, premiered on Netflix on Jan. 24.

Among the 100 contestants is Elaine Yuki Wong, a South Korea-based Singaporean actress.

In a screen recording posted on Wong’s Instagram, she claimed that she felt "glances" from other participants when she entered the room they were in.

Other participants include national athletes, fitness coaches, bodybuilders and wrestlers.

Ultimate test of fitness

“Physical: 100” pits a hundred contestants in top physical shape against each other through a series of gruelling physical challenges.

Contestants who are unable to pass the challenges would get eliminated, and the last one standing gets to walk away with 300 million won (S$319,410).

From the released episodes, the show’s production and design -- with uniforms for the contestants, along with its competition arenas -- have led some to draw parallels with Netflix survival thriller "Squid Game".

In the fictional thriller, contestants participate in mysterious childhood games and were eliminated (through their deaths) -- but don't worry, no one's supposed to die in "Physical: 100".

Who is Elaine Wong?

To those who might not be familiar with her, the 34-year-old Singaporean is an actress and model.

She is not a stranger to reality shows, as seen from her regular appearances on South Korean television. She also appears to speak Korean.

She has also starred in Chinese movie "Fight in Causeway Bay 2".

Almost became K-pop idol

In 2012, Wong reportedly dropped out of K-pop training and ended her contract with Alpha Entertainment, citing medical reasons and the tough training regimen.

She was one of few Singaporeans to pass the JYP & Alpha Asean Region Audition held in 2010.

The other Singaporeans who passed include Ferlyn Wong and Tasha Low, both former K-pop stars and ex-members of girl group SKarf.

Other familiar faces?

Besides Wong, “Physical 100” also features a variety of contestants such as weightlifters, bodybuilders, sportspersons, dancers and actresses.

Among them is 31-year-old Cha Hyun Seung, a dancer who appeared in the first season of Netflix’s Single’s Inferno.

Choo Sung Hoon, also known as Yoshihiro Akiyama, is 47-year-old veteran judo practitioner and a fellow participant in the fitness reality show.

You might know him as the father of Choo Sarang, the girl who starred regularly in the South Korean variety show "The Return of Superman".

He also appeared in the show alongside his daughter in 2013.

Top photos from Elaine Yuki Wong's Instagram & Netflix