Michelin Bib Gourmand Niu Dian Beef Noodles to open 1st S'pore outlet in Balestier on Feb. 11, 2023

Shiok.

Russell Ang | January 27, 2023, 05:20 PM

Taiwanese Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant, Niu Dian Beef Noodles, will be opening its first outlet in Singapore on Feb. 11, 2023.

Niu Dian Beef Noodles first opened in Ximending, Taipei.

According to a press release, the eatery has retained its one Michelin star status for three consecutive years.

Founded by chef Lin Chun Yung, the restaurant is known for its handmade beef noodles that uses premium beef parts from Australia.

Here's a look at the interior:

Photo courtesy of Niu Dian Beef Noodles

Photo courtesy of Niu Dian Beef Noodles

Menu

Diners can choose from an assortment of beef noodles on the menu such as its Premium Braised Combination Beef Noodles and Spicy Pepper Combination Specialty Beef Noodles.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 牛店精燉牛肉麵 (@niu_dian_taipei)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 牛店精燉牛肉麵 (@niu_dian_taipei)

One can look forward to the signature Combination Speciality Beef Noodles which consist of boneless beef rib fingers, golden coin, tripe, and tendon.

They can then choose between original or braised broth to complement their meal.

Niu Dian’s menu also includes cold sides such as cold cucumber and cold century egg tofu with bonito flakes.

Bubble tea available

Bubble tea lovers will be able to enjoy a selection of bubble tea offerings at the eatery from local bubble tea brand, Palace Tea.

Some highlights include their signature Milk Tea and Lime & Sour Plum Green Tea with Aiyu Jelly.

Do note that Palace Tea beverages will be available to diners when they order their mains via the table QR code stickers.

Niu Dian Beef Noodles

Address:#01-01/02 VIIO @ Balestier, 520 Balestier Road, Singapore 329853

Opening hours:

  • Sundays to Thursdays, 11am-9:30pm (last order at 9pm)

  • Fridays and Saturdays, 11am-10pm (last order at 9:30pm)

Top image via @niu_dian_taipei on Instagram

