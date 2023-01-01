Back

As many as 500,000 people welcome New Year 2023 at Marina Bay area in S'pore

Bustling.

Fasiha Nazren | January 01, 2023, 01:44 PM

Just like in the pre-pandemic years, the Marina Bay precinct was packed full of people as they ushered in the new year.

Marina Bay Singapore said in a Facebook post that "500,000 people" were in the area on Dec. 31, 2022, including those at the Esplanade and spectators at the Star Island fireworks entertainment show.

An estimate by Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao puts the number at around "a few hundreds of thousands" of people.

Closed areas

As the crowd grew, the Singapore Police Force began closing off sections of the precinct as locations reached full capacity.

Due to large crowds, the police closed access to areas including Fullerton Waterfront, Marina Bay Sands Waterfront and The Promontory, according to a tweet published at 11:08pm on Dec. 31, 2022.

This is what the areas within the precinct looked like:

Photo via Sean Lee on Facebook

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Image via Lianhe Zaobao

Image via Lianhe Zaobao

At around 1:37am on New Year's day, SPF said that the crowd situation around Marina Bay has eased and that the area has reopened to the public again.

Return of fireworks

The New Year's Eve 2023 countdown marks the return of the fireworks display at Marina Bay since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

There were also more than 20 community celebrations in Singapore, of which five heartland locations featured fireworks displays.

These community celebrations were said to see more than 70,000 residents celebrate the new year.

Top image from Lianhe Zaobao and Avex Asia.

