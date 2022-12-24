80-minute firework musical show 'Star Island' returning to The Float at Marina Bay on Dec. 31, 2022

Star Island, a fireworks entertainment show, is returning to Singapore after a two-year hiatus.

You can expect an 80-minute multi-sensory firework musical extravaganza at the ticketed event this New Year's Eve (Dec. 31).

Star Island 2022

According to Star Island's website, this year's show will be choreographed to an immersive soundtrack, and features a new storyline titled 'LIFE - Beyond The Time'.

Star Island's concept is a more futuristic take on Japan's Hanabi (fireworks) summer tradition.

This year features special hand-crafted fireworks designs never before seen in past shows, such as the 'Gradation Shell' fireworks, specifically designed with Singapore in mind with a red-to-white time gradation display.

Attendees will also get to experience 10 special firework displays that were awarded the 'Prime Minister's Award' at Japan's Omagari Fireworks Competition 2022.

This event will be the first time the 10 special firework displays will light up the sky outside of Japan.

Last Marina Bay skyline show

This is the last time the show will be held against the iconic Marina Bay skyline, before the venue's redevelopment into NS Square starting in 2023. The shows were previously held here in 2018 and 2019.

Part of Star Island's showcase is the appearances of Sanrio characters, including a live pre-show gig by DJ Hello Kitty.

The signature stunning drone ballet is also set to make a return in a choreography of 400 flying devices acting in unison, creating Instagram-worthy images.

More information can be found on the Star Island official website.

Tickets

Tickets are available from S$88 to S$218, with the VIP and VVIP suites already sold out.

All tickets are available on the Star Island website.

Photo from Star Island website

Prequel to Star Island, free admission

As a taster, the 'Prequel to Star Island' will run from Dec. 25 to Dec. 30 and will be held at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza.

The prequel is free and has a wide range of family-friendly activities.

Visitors can also get a glimpse of the Star Island experience with past editions of the show being broadcasted on LED screens, surprise Sanrio elements as well as food and beverages.

A Sanrio characters pop up store with special decor and special a DJ Hello Kitty x Star Island collaboration merchandise will be available for purchase.

Photo from Star Island website

7-minute firework display at Marina Bay

Those who are hanging out at Marina Bay can also look forward to a 7-minute long fireworks display right before midnight on Dec. 31, as a finale to the countdown.

The fireworks display will also be live-streamed on Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA)'s Facebook page.

Top photo via Star Island