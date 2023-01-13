Miss Universe S'pore dons 3D-printed Vanda Miss Joaquim orchids for national costume

The Miss Universe competition is well underway in New Orleans, United States, with Jan. 12 featuring the anticipated national costume show.

Singapore's own Carissa Yap represented our sunny island by strutting out in a red sequin jumpsuit adorned with an elaborate set of white petals.

According to a press release by Miss Universe Singapore, the costume is the product of a collaboration by local couturier Frederick Lee and Baëlf Design.

The 3D-printed, vein-like structures come together around Yap's torso to form a Vanda Miss Joaquim, Singapore's national flower.

In addition, the five main petals were cleverly designed to compose the silhouette of Singapore.

On Yap's head, additional orchid petals served as a headpiece.

The 22-year-old National University of Singapore (NUS) business student walked out hands on hip before twirling to show the full extent of the 200-piece hand-assembled costume.

“This is the second consecutive year that we are working with [Lee] for the national costume and competition evening gown,” said Valerie Lim, National Director of Miss Universe Singapore Organisation.

"After a very successful run last year, we are challenging ourselves and combining both art and science this year to showcase the use of advanced technologies in the fashion frontier," Lim added.

Custom cape designed with people with intellectual disabilities & stay-at-home mums

Yap will also be donning a custom cape — a new addition for this year's competition — for the swimwear round of the pageant.

Yap's cape was created together with residents of MINDSville, a home for people with intellectual disabilities (PWIDs), as well as a network of stay-at-home mothers.

"MINDSville is a place close to my heart because my grand aunt actually lives here," said Yap in a video uploaded to Miss Universe Singapore's YouTube channel.

"I come here to volunteer with an NUS team."

The 71st edition of the Miss Universe competition will conclude with the grand final, held on Jan. 15 (Singapore time).

