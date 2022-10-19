Back

NUS biz student, 22, crowned Miss Universe S'pore 2022

Carissa Yap will represent Singapore in the Miss Universe 2022 pageant in January.

Ilyda Chua | October 19, 2022, 03:37 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Carissa Yap, 22, is this year's Miss Universe Singapore.

She will go on to represent the nation in the Miss Universe 2022 grand finals in January 2023.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Universe Singapore (@missuniverse.sg)

Getting down to business

A finance and economics major, Yap is currently reading business at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

She's also a Raffles Institution alumna who scored five distinctions for her A levels, reported AsiaOne.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carissa Yap (@ca.rissa)

Beating out nine other finalists in her yellow sequined evening gown, Yap was crowned on Oct. 17 at the grand finals of the Miss Universe Singapore 2022.

During the event's Q&A segment, she spoke about "being beautifully confident".

"Well, I would say that I'm beautifully confident because I'm not afraid to use beauty to my power. I'm not afraid to combine beauty with my intellect because I don't think it's a binary choice."

"I think there's power in beauty, power in intelligence, and it's not for women to make a binary choice — but to combine both to be able to fully express yourself and bring yourself to the greatest heights you can."

In response to another question on her favourite memory in Singapore, she replied: "Going to the wet markets with my mum... in the mornings."

Singapore's food "is enough to represent us on the international stage," she added.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carissa Yap (@ca.rissa)

The young pageant queen walked away with a four-night staycation, dental makeover, diamond jewellery set and an all-expenses-paid trip to the Miss Universe 2022 grand finals in the United States.

Carissa with runners up With runners-up Yvonne Sashirekha, 27 (right) and Denissia Delange, 21. Photo from Miss Universe Singapore's Instagram.

She succeeds 2021's winner, Nandita Banna, who broke Singapore's 34-year-long dry spell by making it to the semi-finals for the first time since 1987.

Singapore has sent representatives to the contest as early as 1954.

Top image from Miss Universe Singapore and @bubblesgel/Instagram.

M'sia general election polling day set for Nov. 19, 2022

Election season.

October 20, 2022, 12:39 PM

I disrupted my diet plan to try out this new Korean restaurant at Bukit Timah & had the softest wagyu I’ve ever tasted

Mashisoyo.

October 20, 2022, 11:55 AM

Haw Par Villa Hell's Museum opening till 12am from Oct. 28-30, 2022 for fun & laughter

It's their birthday.

October 20, 2022, 11:29 AM

Standard Chartered appoints James Lye as global head of international banking

New role.

October 20, 2022, 11:14 AM

UMNO’s Ahmad Zahid rejects Bersatu alliance. ‘Why should we sleep with the enemy?’

A long time ago, they used to be friends.

October 20, 2022, 10:44 AM

21-year-old allegedly slashed man with knife along Marsiling Drive & fled, arrested within 17 hours

The man has been arrested and police investigations are ongoing.

October 20, 2022, 10:40 AM

Al-Noor Family Restaurant at Blk 68 Geylang Bahru suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises & failing to keep chiller clean

It is closed until Nov. 1, 2022.

October 20, 2022, 02:17 AM

NTU's Earth Observatory of S'pore launches 2 anime episodes to highlight youths hold key to solving environmental issues

If not them, then who?

October 20, 2022, 02:02 AM

S'pore police receive report that woman, 19, 'kidnapped', arrest man, 22, for alleged role in China officials impersonation scam

Another case.

October 20, 2022, 12:51 AM

Employee-run urban farm unveiled atop OCBC Centre carpark, harvests go to charity soup kitchen

A team of over 100 volunteers from the bank will manage the farm.

October 19, 2022, 06:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.