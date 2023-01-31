McDonald's S'pore to bring back the Quarter Pounder & Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese for good

After whetting our appetite last year with a trial at selected outlets, McDonald's Singapore has brought back the Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

From Feb. 2, 2023, the burger will once again become a fixture on menus across the island alongside its beefier sibling, the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

From S$6.30

The Quarter Pounder with Cheese will be priced from S$6.30 a la carte and from S$8.10 when purchased as a meal.

The double patty option can be bought at S$8.10 a la carte and from S$9.70 as a meal.

For those unfamiliar with the burger, which was once a McDonald's staple, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese features a quarter pound of beef patty (hence the name), topped with onions, pickles, and melted cheese slices.

Its return will be accompanied by two limited-time menu items: Chargrilled Chicken-flavoured McShaker Fries (from S$3.95 a la carte) and the Caramel Frappé with Oreo (from S$4.70 a la carte).

Remastered classics

In addition, a Jan. 31, 2023, press release from McDonald's Singapore announced tweaks to the recipes of several of its classic burgers — the Big Mac, Double Cheeseburger, and the Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

One change will be the introduction of three different bread formulas that come with a glaze coating for moist, slightly tender, and caramelised buns.

According to McDonald's, they were uniquely designed for classic burgers.

Other changes — which the fast food restaurant has dubbed a "remaster" — include:

juicier patties as a result of an increase in the flattening grill's gap setting;

the addition of 3.5 grams of diced onions slightly caramelised on top of Big Mac and Double Cheeseburger patties;

a new thawed temperature of 17.5°C for their cheese to give the "perfect melt";

and 50 per cent more sauce in the Big Mac

Yum.

