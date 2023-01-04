Light to Night Festival 2023 happening from Jan. 6 - 26, with festival village & art installations in S'pore

Light to Night Festival is back for its seventh edition from Jan. 6 to 26, 2023 at the Civic District.

According to a press release from the National Gallery Singapore, this year's theme "Here and Now", aims to celebrate what it really means to be in the present.

Featuring over 60 programmes and artworks by local and international artists, the visual arts festival is a multi-sensory experience made for families and art enthusiasts alike.

Art Skins on Monuments

Returning this year is the Art Skins on Monuments display.

This year’s display on the National Gallery Singapore’s façade will feature illuminating light projections curated by international and local artists, Davy and Kristin McGuire from the United Kingdom.

Visitors can immerse themselves in this visual spectacle while snapping photos here with their loved ones.

Besides National Gallery Singapore, other landmarks that sport light projections are:

The Arts House

Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM)

Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall

Larger-than-life art installations

The festival will also feature new larger-than-life art installations this year to provide an entry point for all to engage with art.

There is a Window In My Eye If You Look In You Will See The Sky

This installation is located at the National Gallery's Padang Atrium.

Created by local artist Dawn Ng, the artwork recreates the circadian rhythm of dawn to dusk.

Ephemeral

Ephemeral is one of two large-scale installations at the Padang.

Created by Atelier Sisu, this immersive light and sound environment aims to capture the concept of ephemerality in the form of large-sized bubbles.

Hearing Padang

Hearing Padang is the other installation at the Padang that is made of two large-scale curved structures.

This interactive installation creates an acoustic experience for visitors by allowing sound to travel from one end to another.

Taking inspiration from the former Supreme Court in the Civic District, it references the main function of a court where people resolve disputes through hearings.

Dwelling

Located on the front lawn of The Arts House, Dwelling by artist Vince Ong Choon Hoe explores the archetype of a house and what a home truly represents.

This work was inspired by the idea of how architects consider the definition of "dwelling" as a home with a hearth at its core.

Other programmes

The festival also presents a series of interactive activities, performances, tours, and talks.

Art X Social

Art X Social is a festival village located along the Civic District with over 50 food and beverage stalls.

Festival-goers will also be to shop at various art and craft brands while enjoying live performances across St Andrew Road and Empress Lawn.

Entry is free and F&B, arts and craft products, and activities payment can be made by cash or PayLah/PayNow on site.

Where: Empress Lawn and St Andrew's Road

When: 6pm till 12am on Jan. 6, 7, 13 and 14

First Responders

If you're looking for a more immersive way to appreciate art, head down to National Gallery's DBS Singapore Gallery.

Visitors will be able to experience the gallery's collection of artworks in augmented reality (AR) curated by Nanyang Polytechnic’s School of Design & Media students.

They can choose from over 25 web-based AR filters on Instagram and snap photos to share with their family and friends.

Where: National Gallery Singapore, City Hall Wing, Level 2, DBS Singapore Gallery 1,2, and 3

When: From Jan. 6 to 26, 2023

Mondays to Thursday, 10am to 7pm

Fridays to Sundays, 10am to 11pm

Do note that certain programmes and admission charges may vary.

More information about the Light to Night Festival and exact opening hours can be found here.

Top image via National Gallery Singapore