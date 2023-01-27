Popular French cafe Le Matin Patisserie opening in ION Orchard on Feb. 1, 2023

Popular French cafe Le Matin Patisserie will be opening at ION Orchard on Feb. 1, 2023.

Its previous space in Tanjong. Pagar closed on Jan. 18.

Founded by Singaporean chef Mohammed Al-Matin, the patisserie is known for its pastry boxes and savoury European pastries.

Savoury pastries

The ION Orchard outlet will offer Le Matin's classic range of pastries, soft serves, along with specialty coffee.

Crowd favourites such as the Almond Croissant (S$7.50) and Kouign Amann (S$7.50) are on the menu.

They will also have brand-new offerings like the Sake Lees & Macadamia, Choux Bun (S$14), a choux bun baked with a crunchy white sable.

Cakes available all day

In addition, the outlet will serve up an assortment of signature French delights, split into brunch, dinner, and dessert menus.

Only its cakes will be available for dine-in and takeaway all day.

Some of the menu highlights include the Black Truffle Scrambled Eggs Croissant (S$34), which comprises of a croissant burger stacked with black truffle aioli and truffle paste topped with fluffy scrambled eggs.

Those with a sweet tooth can also try the Tarte Aux Noix de Cajou (S$20), a cashew tart, or the Fromage de vos Reves (S$21), a cheese dessert.

Here are the menu timings:

Brunch: 11am to 3pm

11am to 3pm Dinner and Desserts: 6pm to 10pm

The restaurant's rep has stated that the dinner menu is still being revised.

Le Matin Patisserie @ ION Orchard

Address: ION Orchard #B2-49, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily from Feb. 1, 2023

Top images by Le Matin Patisserie & Hayley Foong