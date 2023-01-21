Back

Someone who bought Toto at Silat Avenue won S$3 million on Jan. 20

Huat ah.

Ilyda Chua | January 21, 2023, 03:26 PM

Events

The Jan. 20 Toto draw results have been announced.

The S$6.2 million Group 1 pot was split between two shares.

Just in time for Chinese New Year (CNY).

Group 1 prize split two ways

Here are the winning numbers:

One of the winning tickets was sold at the Singapore Pools outlet at Silat Avenue, while the other was an iTOTO System 12 ticket.

Shares from the iTOTO ticket were bought from 17 different sources:

  1. Singapore Pools Account Betting Service

  2. Delisia Agency Pte Ltd - 149 Rochor Rd Fu Lu Shou Complex #B1-26

  3. China Square Betting Centre - Lottery Lobby (Public) - 51 Telok Ayer St, #03-00

  4. Fatt Chye Heng Trading - Blk 7 Hougang Ave 3 #01-48

  5. NTUC FP Jem Hypermart - 50 Jurong Gateway Road #B1-21/22

  6. NTUC FP Yew Tee - 21 Choa Chu Kang North 6 #B1-01 to 07 Yew Tee Point

  7. NTUC FP Yishun - 301 Yishun Ave 2 Yishun MRT Station #01-02

  8. Prime Chai Chee - 25A Chai Chee Rd #01-459

  9. Sheng Moh Fruits & Provision Store - 29 Jalan Mas Puteh

  10. Singapore Pools Bencoolen Branch - 180 Bencoolen Street, The Bencoolen #01-59

  11. Singapore Pools Beo Crescent Branch - Blk 36 Beo Crescent #01-45

  12. Singapore Pools Hougang N1 Branch - Blk 106 Hougang Ave 1 #01-1209/1211

  13. Singapore Pools Jalan Tiga Branch - Blk 43 Jalan Tiga #01-08

  14. Singapore Pools Lor 1 Toa Payoh Branch - Blk 111 Lor 1 Toa Payoh #01-354

  15. Singapore Pools Woodlands 888 Plaza Branch - Blk 888 Woodlands Dr 50 888 Plaza #01-711

  16. Singapore Pools Yishun N1 Branch - Blk 101 Yishun Ave 5 #01-37

  17. Soh Choo Trading - Blk 19 Marsiling Lane #01-303

Meanwhile, 11 Group 2 winners bagged a hefty S$119,931 prize each.

Prizes not claimed by Jul. 19, 2023 will be channeled to donations and grants managed by Tote Board.

Hong Bao draw

If you're in the mood to try your luck, the annual Hong Bao draw will be taking place on Feb. 3 with a S$12 million pot.

This is slightly less than last year's S$16 million prize, likely the largest in national history.

Top image via Google Street View

