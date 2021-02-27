S$11.9 million TOTO prize split 5 ways, winning QuickPick tickets came from Clementi, Lot One, Bishan

The winners of the TOTO draw on February 26 have been announced.

The Group 1 prize totalling S$11,930,891 was split five ways.

The first four winning tickets came from NTUC FairPrice outlets at Clementi Ave 2 and Lot One Shoppers Mall, Nan Huat Wine Store in Bishan, and on the Singapore Pools Account Betting Service.

The final winning share was an iTOTO System 12 ticket.

Shares in the winning iTOTO ticket were bought from 24 different sources:

1. Singapore Pools Account Betting Service

2. Singapore Pools Whampoa Dr Branch - Blk 88 Whampoa Dr #01-857

3. 7-Eleven Bedok North - Blk 123 Bedok North St 2 #01-158

4. Giant Pioneer Mall - Blk 638 Jurong West Street 61 Pioneer Mall #03-01

5. Jake Merchandise Associates - Blk 503 Tampines Central 1 #01-283

6. Laura's Gifts - Blk 442 Pasir Ris Dr 6 #01-42

7. Livewire (Resorts World Sentosa) - 26 Sentosa Gateway #B1-208

8. Ng Nam Thye Trading - Blk 399 Yung Sheng Road #01-07 Taman Jurong Shopping Centre

9. NTUC FP Clementi Avenue 2 - Blk 352 Clementi Avenue 2 #01-141/143

10. NTUC FP Kallang Wave Mall - 1 Stadium Place Level 1, 01-29 Kallang Wave Mall

11. NTUC FP Lot 1 Shoppers Mall - 21 Choa Chu Kang Ave 4 Lot 1 Shoppers Mall #B1-05

12. NTUC FP Punggol Oasis - 681 Punggol Drive #B1-01 Oasis Terraces

13. NTUC FP Rivervale Mall - 11 Rivervale Crescent Rivervale Mall #03-01

14. Singapore Pools Bedok North Branch - Blk 509 Bedok North St 3 #01-129

15. Singapore Pools Jurong West N2 Branch - Blk 276 Jurong West St 25 #01-05

16. Singapore Pools Lengkok Bahru Branch - Blk 63B Lengkok Bahru #01-364

17. Singapore Pools Serangoon Central Branch - Blk 254 Serangoon Central Dr #01-209

18. Singapore Pools Siglap Branch - 697B East Coast Road

19. Singapore Pools Tanjong Pagar Branch - Blk 1 Tanjong Pagar Plaza #01-49/50

20. Tampines Trading - Blk 828 Tampines St 81 #01-234

21. Tay Sui Lan Agency - 11 Collyer Quay The Arcade #02-13

22. Tong Aik Huat - Blk 685 Hougang St 61 #01-160

23. Wanrise Trading - Blk 47 Sims Place #01-177

24. Xie Sheng Dept Service Co - Blk 632 Bedok Reservoir Rd #01-820

What is iTOTO System 12 mean?

An iTOTO bet divides a Quick Pick System 12 entry into 28 units.

The cost of a System 12 entry is S$924, the most expensive single bet for the Toto lottery.

A typical S$1 bet allows the punter to pick six numbers out of 49.

However, the System 12 entry picks 12 numbers at a time, making the odds of winning higher. Thus, the cost of betting is also increased.

A S$924 iTOTO System 12 entry can be split equally into 28 units, with each unit costing S$33 — to add some variation to the type of bets punters can make.

This also makes a System 12 bet more affordable.

However, in the event where any iTOTO System 12 entry wins the prize, the prize amount will also be divided 28 ways.

The total amount each winner gets will depend on how many units they bought.

For the recent draw, the winning tickets were sold at only 24 different locations. This could mean that at least one punter bought more than one unit of the iToto System 12 at the same location.

Or, it could also mean that only 24 of the 28 units in the iTOTO System 12 bet were sold.

Top image via Capitaland.