Otters wipe out fishes at S'porean socialite Jamie Chua's Sentosa Cove temporary home

There are two groups of otters living in Sentosa, but not enough is known about them yet.

Fiona Tan | Zi Shan Kow | January 10, 2023, 03:52 PM

A romp of otters visited socialite Jamie Chua's home in Sentosa Cove in the early hours of the morning on Jan. 8.

Blood and scales everywhere

Chua told Mothership that the otters devoured all her fish overnight, which was around 20 large koi and Oscar fishes.

They only realised what took place the next morning at around 8am. She was shocked as it is the first time this has happened to her.

Her helpers rushed to clean up before she awoke, so she did not have any photos of the "mess".

"All were eaten and there were blood, scales and footprints all over the front porch,” said Chua.

Her helpers said there was sticky blood all over the front porch, which was also covered in ants.

Temporary home was not otter-proof

Nature enthusiast and otter-watcher Bernard Seah told Mothership there are two groups of otters in Sentosa. As not enough is known about them, the groups do not have names.

Chua's pond is located in front of the house, and she thinks they probably entered her home from the side of the house or from the road as it is not a gated community.

"This is a temporary home and we didn’t otter-proof it. And since the pond is not near the lake we have never had a problem with otters since we moved in," explained Chua.

Chua is staying in one of her son's property while her place being renovated.

Later that night, while Chua was away, her helper managed to capture a short clip of three otters near their home.

In a Instagram Story, Chua said the otters are "relentless", and commented: "Too bad there are no more fishes in my pond buddy..."

Smooth-coated otters in Singapore

Smooth-coated otters are a vulnerable species globally but a population has managed to thrive in Singapore.

A group of volunteers in Singapore has compiled useful and interesting information about commonly-sighted "wild neighbours" like otters.

Find out more about how to live harmoniously with them here.

All images via Jamie Chua/Instagram.

