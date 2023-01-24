Massive jams along the Causeway & Second Link as commuters return from M'sia after Chinese New Year

As the Chinese New Year long weekend comes to an end, the mad rush back to Singapore from Malaysia begins.

Jams along the Causeway and Second Link can be seen, where commuters must wait hours to return to Singapore.

On Jan. 24, cars could be seen lining up at the Johor Bahru (JB) and Tuas Checkpoints as early as 9 am.

The estimated travel time to Singapore was between 130 and 240 minutes.

Heading back to Singapore

According to the Beat the Jam app at 6:48 pm, the estimated travel time from JB to Singapore via the Causeway was between 94 and 124 minutes. However, if you went by the Second Link, the estimated travel time was between 154 to 214 minutes.

The Checkpoint.sg app began to show snaking queues, with cars starting to line up to gain entry back to Singapore.

Eased up after a while

However, things appeared to ease up after some time.

At 7.31 pm, the estimated travel time to Singapore via the Causeway was between 114 and 144 minutes.

The estimated travel time to Singapore via the Second Link was between 207 and 267 minutes.

Update at 8:00 pm

But at 8:00 pm, the long queues heading towards the land checkpoints built up again.

According to the Beat the Jam app, the estimated travel time from JB to Singapore via the Causeway would take around 116 to 146 minutes.

The estimated travel time back to Singapore from JB via the Second Link would be between 193 to 253 minutes.

Epic queues on CNY Eve

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned that the average waiting time at the land checkpoints would be around three hours.

On Chinese New Year's eve on Jan. 21, the queues from Singapore to JB were so long that the estimated wait time was up to three hours and 40 minutes.

Top photo via Checkpoint.sg and Beat the Jam