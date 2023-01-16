Back

3-hour queues at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints this Lunar New Year: ICA

Bring chips and download a few movies on your devices beforehand.

Belmont Lay | January 16, 2023, 03:26 PM

Events

Those heading to Johor Bahru this coming 2023 Lunar New Year period, take note: There are long waits ahead.

Traffic flow through Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints has returned to pre-Covid-19 levels during peak hours, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority said.

During the peak of Lunar New Year period in 2019, the average waiting time for travellers departing or arriving by car via the land checkpoints was about three hours.

During the year-end holiday season in 2022, more than 1 million travellers passed through both land checkpoints, with about 361,000 crossing daily.

There were several instances of extremely heavy departure traffic on the Bukit Timah Expressway towards Woodlands Checkpoint due to tailbacks from the Causeway.

ICA anticipates continuous heavy traffic at both land checkpoints with the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays and tailbacks are also expected from Malaysia.

Those who wish to depart via the land checkpoints by car or bus to Malaysia between Jan. 16 and 20, 2023, are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

Check conditions

Motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the BKE and Ayer Rajah Expressway.

Motorists can also get updates through ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as local radio broadcasts on Money 89.3, Kiss92, One 91.3, Hao 96.3, UFM 100.3.

Motorists are also reminded to avoid queue cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists.

They are advised to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site.

ICA works closely with Traffic Police to ensure road discipline at the critical junctions leading to the land checkpoints.

Do not bring in contraband

Travellers should not bring in prohibited items such as firecrackers, “Pop-Pop”, weapons, imitation tobacco products (electronics cigarettes, vaporisers) or controlled items such as "bak kwa", eggs and potted plants, ICA added.

Those bringing in dutiable or controlled items, such as tobacco products, must proactively declare them to our officers prior to being checked.

Observe "three-quarter tank" rule

Departing travellers driving Singapore-registered cars are reminded to observe the “three-quarter tank” rule.

Offenders may be issued with a composition sum of up to S$500 or prosecuted in court.

They will be turned back at the checkpoints, and not allowed to proceed with their journey into Malaysia.

Top photos via here & here

