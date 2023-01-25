Back

Jack Neo's 'The King of Musang King' makes S$807,000 at S'pore box office in 4 days, highest-earning CNY movie

Impressive.

Russell Ang | January 25, 2023, 02:23 PM

Events

Jack Neo is raking in the big bucks for his latest Chinese New Year (CNY) movie "The King of Musang King".

Highest grossing CNY film of 2023

According to mm2 Entertainment, the durian-centric film topped the Singapore box office over the CNY weekend, and made S$807,000 in four days.

The movie opened in cinemas on Jan. 21.

It earned over S$257,000 on its first day alone, Shin Min Daily News reported.

It has made RM2 million (S$616,000) at the Malaysian box office so far.

Speaking to Mothership, Neo shared that he hopes the movie will be shown in more countries for more "fans of durian" to enjoy.

"The King of Musang King" is currently showing in Singapore and Malaysia.

The 63-year-old said:

"I'm overjoyed [that the movie] is number one at the box office. I feel a huge sense of gratification that the audience likes it, and it feels like the months of research and hard work from the scriptwriters have paid off."

In the film, Neo plays the ambitious durian farmer, Mao Shan, who aims to better his business prospects together with Mei Lian, played by Malaysian actress, Yeo Yann Yann.

It also stars Mark Lee, Henry Thia, Glenn Yong, and Angeline Teoh.

Top photos from mm2 Entertainment

