Korean actor Lee Jong Suk escapes friendzone, says he liked IU for 10 years before they dated

For those who haven't heard yet, South Korean singer IU and actor Lee Jong Suk are dating.

Korean media Dispatch broke the news on Dec. 31 by announcing the pair as their 2023 New Year's Couple, as part of their annual tradition where they reveal two celebrities who have been dating.

The couple has been dating for the past four months.

Both Lee and IU’s respective agencies have confirmed the news.

Liked IU for 10 years

Soon after the announcement, Lee shared a letter on his fan cafe, in which he gave more details on their relationship.

Lee wrote that he and IU have been friends since his "mid-20s" and he had feelings for her even back then.

"It was more than puppy love, but I had regrets as [nothing came out of it]," he said.

The couple were emcees on Korean weekly music programme "SBS Inkigayo" in 2012.

"We were friends for a long time, and now it turned out like this," he continued.

"Even when I was working hard [and] living my own way, she was a strange existence who always took up a spot in a corner of my heart."

Lee further praised his girlfriend by saying that she is someone he "can rely on" and "makes [him] want to be a better person".

Here is a compilation of other sweet things the actor has done for IU:

Top image via @jongsuk0206 and @dlwrma on Instagram