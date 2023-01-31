Chinese actor Hu Ge announces marriage & birth of baby girl

Yesterday, many hearts were broken after Song Joong Ki announced that he had tied the knot with his British girlfriend, Katy Louise Saunders.

The couple is also expecting their first child together.

Today, a few more hearts might be shattered as 40-year-old Chinese actor, Hu Ge, suddenly announced on Weibo that he had welcomed a baby girl with his wife, whose existence was completely unknown to the public until this afternoon.

In case you forgot, Hu starred in several well-known Chinese dramas, including "Chinese Paladin (仙剑奇侠传)" and "Nirvana in Fire (琅琊榜)".

Hu's announcement

Translation:

I am now a father! My wife and my daughter are safe and sound, so I want to share the joyful news with everyone. I have been in the [entertainment] industry for 20 years, and I would like to thank everyone for acompanying me and growing with me along this journey. From this moment onwards, I will be entering a new chapter of my life together with all of you. I hope everyone could gift me with more support and understanding. The past year had many difficulties. As my wife is not a public figure and to ensure the smooth delivery of our child, we didn't announce the good news [of our marriage] beforehand. We seek your kind understanding on this matter. This is my New Year surprise for all of you. Wishing everyone a safe and healthy Year of the Rabbit, and may all of your wishes come true.

Hu did not share any further details or images of his wife in his post.

Reactions from netizens

Many Weibo users sent their best wishes to Hu while expressing their shock at the unexpected announcement and their admiration for his ability to keep his marriage a secret.

Translation:

[email protected]_L: "[I am] truly surprised. But I still wish Hu Ge all the best". [email protected]: "Old Hu (Hu's nickname), you really hid [your marriage] so well. It's still great, though, because all the main actors and actresses from 'Chinese Paladin III' now have a child". [email protected]_ "All the best! Now all the leading actors and actresses from 'Chinese Paladin III' have completed the mission of getting married and having a child".

Others jokingly expressed their disappointment in the paparazzi for not being able to keep everyone up to date with Hu's life:

Translation:

[email protected]: "The paparazzi didn't do very well this time around".

A few netizens also wittily commented that the pressure of getting married has now been transferred to Hu's friend and Taiwanese actor, Eddie Peng.

Translation:

[email protected]: "The pressure [of getting married] is now Eddie Peng's. He could no longer use the excuse that he is not in a hurry [to marry] because Hu is also not in a rush".

The witty remark has now become a hashtag on Weibo and was the hottest topic as of 4:13pm today, followed immediately by Hu's announcement.

Top images via Weibo