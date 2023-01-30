Back

Song Joong Ki & British girlfriend are married

Congrats!

Syahindah Ishak | January 30, 2023, 02:41 PM

Events

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki, 37, is married to his British girlfriend, 38-year-old Katy Louise Saunders.

She is also pregnant with the couple's first baby.

Announced in a letter to his fans on Jan. 30

According to Soompi and Allkpop, Song shared the news with his fans in a letter on his official fan cafe on Jan. 30, 2023.

In the letter, Song said that he and Saunders were on their way back from registering their marriage.

He also confirmed Saunders' pregnancy.

Here is an excerpt from Song's letter, as translated by Koreaboo:

"Hello. This is Song Joong Ki.

I am greeting you today because I want to share a promise I made that is more valuable to me than anything else.

I have promised to continue my life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and someone I have spent valuable time with as we cherished each other.

She has a kind heart and she has lived her life full of passion. She is an amazing person, so amazing to the point that I admire her.

Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person today.

Naturally, we dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in a lot of effort to hold each other’s promises to truth, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has entered our lives.

Today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are returning from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple together.

The two of us will continue our days beautifully while heading towards the same direction."

At the end of the letter, Song thanked his fans for their well wishes and support.

"I hope everyone will be happy and healthy until the day I can greet you in person," he added.

A source from Song's agency High Zium Studio shared that the actor's wedding ceremony will be held separately, although "nothing specific has been decided yet", as reported by Soompi.

Top images via Newsen & Lee Wei Lin.

