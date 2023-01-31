Song Joong Ki apparently met his British wife when he started learning Italian from her

More details on Song Joong Ki's relationship with British actress Katy Louise Saunders have emerged after they registered their marriage on Jan. 30.

According to Korean media outlet Dispatch, they met in Italy after Song filmed his drama "Vincenzo".

She was his Italian teacher.

"Vincenzo" was produced and aired in 2021.

Veteran entertainment reporter Lee Jin Ho uploaded a YouTube video on Jan. 30, where he revealed that Song had told his co-stars from his upcoming movie "Ro Ki Wan" that he and Saunders had been close for "almost three years".

Saunders moved to Seoul and started living with Song last Spring, reported Dispatch.

After she got pregnant, her parents apparently moved to South Korea to be by her side.

Song has previously confirmed through his agency that he is intending to hold a wedding ceremony, but has not confirmed when and where it will take place.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Newsen & tvN