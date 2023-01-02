Back

S'pore scalpers reselling FairPrice Hello Kitty mahjong set for up to S$888

Not huat.

Russell Ang | January 02, 2023, 04:13 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporeans love Hello Kitty, and scalpers are making full use of this knowledge.

FairPrice has a bunch of Hello Kitty offerings up for grabs till Mar. 1, 2023.

Photo via FairPrice

Shoppers will be able to redeem various collectibles at selected FairPrice and Cheers outlets, while stocks last.

Scalpers are trying to earn a quick buck by flipping some of these items.

Here's a look at what's available:

Mahjong Solitaire Set - 152 Tiles

Photo via FairPrice

Foldable Light Weight Umbrella

Photo via FairPrice

350ml Glass Bottle with Figurine

Photo via FairPrice

Bamboo Handle Serving Set- 2 Pcs

Photo via FairPrice

Ceramic Cup with Coaster and Silicon Lid

Photo via FairPrice

Hello Kitty Mahjong sets sold at up to S$888

With Chinese New Year (CNY) around the corner, it's no surprise that the mahjong sets, which are only available at FairPrice Xtra stores, are especially popular.

As a result, the Hello Kitty collectibles are being resold on sites such as Carousell.

Screenshot via FairPrice

The set costs S$268 plus six bonus points, or S$308 plus three bonus points.

One bonus points is awarded with every S$30 spent in a single receipt. Purchases must be made in-store.

Screenshot from Carousell

Screenshot from Carousell

Screenshot from Carousell

Screenshot from Carousell

FairPrice urged shoppers in a Facebook post on Jan. 1 to "be wary" of purchasing such sets as they are "unable to verify the authenticity or quality of resold sets".

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via NTUC and screenshot from Carousell

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.