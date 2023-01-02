S'pore scalpers reselling FairPrice Hello Kitty mahjong set for up to S$888

Singaporeans love Hello Kitty, and scalpers are making full use of this knowledge.

FairPrice has a bunch of Hello Kitty offerings up for grabs till Mar. 1, 2023.

Shoppers will be able to redeem various collectibles at selected FairPrice and Cheers outlets, while stocks last.

Scalpers are trying to earn a quick buck by flipping some of these items.

Here's a look at what's available:

Mahjong Solitaire Set - 152 Tiles

Foldable Light Weight Umbrella

350ml Glass Bottle with Figurine

Bamboo Handle Serving Set- 2 Pcs

Ceramic Cup with Coaster and Silicon Lid

Hello Kitty Mahjong sets sold at up to S$888

With Chinese New Year (CNY) around the corner, it's no surprise that the mahjong sets, which are only available at FairPrice Xtra stores, are especially popular.

As a result, the Hello Kitty collectibles are being resold on sites such as Carousell.

The set costs S$268 plus six bonus points, or S$308 plus three bonus points.

One bonus points is awarded with every S$30 spent in a single receipt. Purchases must be made in-store.

FairPrice urged shoppers in a Facebook post on Jan. 1 to "be wary" of purchasing such sets as they are "unable to verify the authenticity or quality of resold sets".

Top image via NTUC and screenshot from Carousell