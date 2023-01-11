Back

Man, 57, who allegedly used knife to rob woman at HDB Hub car park, charged

The accused, Boey Yan Kit, has been involved in other similar offences.

Syahindah Ishak | January 11, 2023, 02:58 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The 57-year-old Singaporean man who allegedly used a knife to rob a woman at the car park of HDB Hub in Toa Payoh was charged in court on Wednesday (Jan. 11).

Remanded for one week

Boey Yan Kit was given one charge of attempted armed robbery with hurt.

He will be remanded at the Central Police Division for one week, with permission to be taken out to assist with investigations.

According to The Straits Times, Boey has been involved in other similar offences.

After he was charged in court, Boey asked to be taken to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

However, the district judge rejected his request and said, as reported by ST, that Boey was "clearly in the right frame of mind to make this request".

Boey will return to court on Jan. 18.

What happened

At about 11am on Jan. 9, the police responded to a call for assistance at a car park in Lorong 6 Toa Payoh.

A 48-year-old woman was found to have sustained injuries on her right hand from an earlier assault.

Subsequent investigations revealed that she was entering her vehicle when Boey purportedly approached her from the back, demanded her to get into the car, and assaulted her.

He had allegedly used a knife during the confrontation.

Charge sheets seen by Mothership stated that Boey had pinned the woman down and threw punches at her at basement one of HDB Hub's car park.

The woman sustained a laceration on her right hand, scratch marks on her stomach and abrasions on her right arm.

She was conveyed conscious to the hospital. She did not suffer any monetary loss and is currently in a stable condition.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division arrested Boey within 24 hours of the police report.

For voluntarily causing hurt in committing or attempting to commit a robbery, Boey can be jailed between five and 20 years, and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Top image via Google StreetView.

New Haidilao pop-up in Ice Magic at Bayfront from Jan. 13 - 29, sets from S$248

Shiok.

January 11, 2023, 01:25 PM

'Very big mistake' for major powers to view its influence in Southeast Asia as a zero-sum game: George Yeo

Yeo believes that ASEAN can play an important role in a multi-polar world, praising Indonesian President Joko Widodo's deft handling of the G20 summit held in Bali last November.

January 11, 2023, 11:31 AM

41-year-old S'porean woman & 4-month-old daughter killed in car accident in Hokkaido

The father and the elder daughter were injured.

January 11, 2023, 11:18 AM

S'pore passport 2nd strongest in the world in 2023, for 2nd year running

More travel for 2023?

January 11, 2023, 10:57 AM

'It pains my heart so so so much': Celebrities pay tribute to late S'porean actor Timothy Nga

RIP.

January 11, 2023, 10:49 AM

Man, 57, arrested after allegedly using knife to rob woman, 48, at 11am at Toa Payoh HDB Hub car park

The perpetrator was arrested within 24 hours.

January 11, 2023, 03:18 AM

Power bank catches fire on Scoot plane before takeoff from Taiwan to S'pore, 2 suffer minor burns

There were 186 adults and an infant on the aircraft.

January 11, 2023, 01:52 AM

Donnie Yen having meet & greet in VivoCity on Jan. 12, 2023

Don't say bojio.

January 10, 2023, 09:15 PM

Khairy Jamaluddin proposes unified, centrist, long-term vision of M’sia, invites M’sian minister to discuss over coffee

Khairy also twice backed Anwar Ibrahim's unity government in his remarks.

January 10, 2023, 07:19 PM

Quan Yifong muses about difficulties of being a 'modern mum' after taking photos of daughter by the beach

A mother's love.

January 10, 2023, 07:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.