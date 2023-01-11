Man, 57, who allegedly used knife to rob woman at HDB Hub car park, charged

The 57-year-old Singaporean man who allegedly used a knife to rob a woman at the car park of HDB Hub in Toa Payoh was charged in court on Wednesday (Jan. 11).

Remanded for one week

Boey Yan Kit was given one charge of attempted armed robbery with hurt.

He will be remanded at the Central Police Division for one week, with permission to be taken out to assist with investigations.

According to The Straits Times, Boey has been involved in other similar offences.

After he was charged in court, Boey asked to be taken to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

However, the district judge rejected his request and said, as reported by ST, that Boey was "clearly in the right frame of mind to make this request".

Boey will return to court on Jan. 18.

What happened

At about 11am on Jan. 9, the police responded to a call for assistance at a car park in Lorong 6 Toa Payoh.

A 48-year-old woman was found to have sustained injuries on her right hand from an earlier assault.

Subsequent investigations revealed that she was entering her vehicle when Boey purportedly approached her from the back, demanded her to get into the car, and assaulted her.

He had allegedly used a knife during the confrontation.

Charge sheets seen by Mothership stated that Boey had pinned the woman down and threw punches at her at basement one of HDB Hub's car park.

The woman sustained a laceration on her right hand, scratch marks on her stomach and abrasions on her right arm.

She was conveyed conscious to the hospital. She did not suffer any monetary loss and is currently in a stable condition.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division arrested Boey within 24 hours of the police report.

For voluntarily causing hurt in committing or attempting to commit a robbery, Boey can be jailed between five and 20 years, and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Top image via Google StreetView.