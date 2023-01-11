Man, 57, arrested after allegedly using knife to rob woman, 48, at 11am at Toa Payoh HDB Hub car park

The police arrested a 57-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of attempted armed robbery with hurt, within 24 hours of the police report.

On Jan. 9, at about 11am, the police responded to a call for assistance at a car park in Lorong 6 Toa Payoh.

The incident took place at the car park of HDB Hub in Toa Payoh.

A 48-year-old woman was found to have sustained injuries on her right hand from an earlier assault.

Subsequent investigations revealed that she was entering her vehicle when the man purportedly approached her from the back, demanded her to get into the car and assaulted her.

The man had allegedly used a knife during the confrontation.

The woman sustained a laceration on her right hand, scratch marks on her stomach, and abrasions on her right arm.

She was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

She did not suffer any monetary loss and is currently in a stable condition.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within 24 hours of the police report with the aid of images from police cameras and through extensive ground enquiries.

The man will be charged in court on Jan. 11 with the offence of attempted armed robbery with hurt.

Members of the public are to remain calm when confronted with a robbery, the police advised.

They should take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator, and call for the police as soon as possible, the police added.

Top photo via Google Maps