Back

Pork belly hung outside Bukit Batok HDB flat drips soy sauce on neighbour's clean laundry

Not the first incident.

Nigel Chua | January 15, 2023, 03:39 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An HDB resident was checking on his laundry on Sunday morning (Jan. 15) when he saw brown liquid dripping down from a higher floor.

The resident, surnamed Tan, initially suspected it was coffee, he shared with Mothership.

To his chagrin, it turned out to be soy sauce that had dirtied his newly-washed laundry.

The sauce was dripping off several slabs of pork, from the laundry area of an upstairs neighbour.

Tan said it was his first time encountering this in around 14 years of living there.

Resident plans to report this to the Town Council

Tan knows which neighbours are responsible for the dripping soy sauce.

He said he has approached them for other matters before, but did not want to approach them about the pork as "they don't look friendly".

He thus plans to report the matter to the Chua Chu Kang Town Council, which manages his estate, when they open on Monday (Jan. 16).

Mothership has reached out to the Town Council and will update this article if they respond.

Why shouldn't meat be left hanging in the open?

A previous incident involving uncooked pork hanging like laundry drew comments about potential hygiene issues.

There were also concerns about whether such an act would be insensitive to Muslim neighbours.

Slabs of meat left hanging in the open may also attract wild animals like birds.

Related stories

Top image via Bob Tan on Facebook

M'sian firefighter tries to coax dog off 7th storey ledge with treats, dog 'ignores' him

The fire department was baffled as to how the dog ended up stuck up there as it would have to go over a high wall.

January 15, 2023, 02:13 PM

S'pore data shows no increased stroke risk from Covid-19 bivalent vaccine: MOH on preliminary U.S. data

MOH urges the public to remain up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccination.

January 15, 2023, 01:57 PM

As pasar malams change with the times, where will we go for S’pore’s favourite childhood snacks?

Growing up, tutu kueh was that special treat I always looked forward to on a night out, and remains so even today.

January 15, 2023, 01:01 PM

Pastor, 59, brought safely back to S’pore after 3 months fighting for his life in South Korea hospital

Loh is now in Singapore General Hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

January 15, 2023, 12:35 PM

Police looking into Boon Keng brawl involving at least 8 boys punching & kicking one another

Meanwhile, someone in the background just wanted to shoot some hoops.

January 15, 2023, 12:11 PM

S'pore's current generation has duty to steward resources wisely for next generation: Desmond Lee

So many needs and wants, but so little land and resources.

January 15, 2023, 11:46 AM

Fifa opens investigation into Argentina & goalkeeper Emi Martinez after World Cup final

Facing the music.

January 15, 2023, 05:30 AM

Motorcyclist slides 25m on his bum after e-braking & falling on wet road in Jurong

Fortunately, he got back up without much incident to move his bike.

January 15, 2023, 05:04 AM

China reports almost 60,000 Covid-19-related deaths in hospitals since easing of restrictions

Over 90 per cent of those who died were older than 65, with the average age being 80.

January 15, 2023, 01:29 AM

No-holds-barred review: Japanese unagi chain opens at Guoco Tower S'pore, eel rice bowls from S$8.50

Prices here will SHOCK you!

January 14, 2023, 11:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.