Pork belly hung outside Bukit Batok HDB flat drips soy sauce on neighbour's clean laundry

An HDB resident was checking on his laundry on Sunday morning (Jan. 15) when he saw brown liquid dripping down from a higher floor.

The resident, surnamed Tan, initially suspected it was coffee, he shared with Mothership.

To his chagrin, it turned out to be soy sauce that had dirtied his newly-washed laundry.

The sauce was dripping off several slabs of pork, from the laundry area of an upstairs neighbour.

Tan said it was his first time encountering this in around 14 years of living there.

Resident plans to report this to the Town Council

Tan knows which neighbours are responsible for the dripping soy sauce.

He said he has approached them for other matters before, but did not want to approach them about the pork as "they don't look friendly".

He thus plans to report the matter to the Chua Chu Kang Town Council, which manages his estate, when they open on Monday (Jan. 16).

Mothership has reached out to the Town Council and will update this article if they respond.

Why shouldn't meat be left hanging in the open?

A previous incident involving uncooked pork hanging like laundry drew comments about potential hygiene issues.

There were also concerns about whether such an act would be insensitive to Muslim neighbours.

Slabs of meat left hanging in the open may also attract wild animals like birds.

Top image via Bob Tan on Facebook