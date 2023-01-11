Back

New Haidilao pop-up in Ice Magic at Bayfront from Jan. 13 - 29, sets from S$248

Russell Ang | January 11, 2023, 01:25 PM

If you didn't know yet, the winter-themed playground, Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy on Ice, is "back by popular demand" from now till Jan. 29, 2023.

Located at Bayfront Event Space, the 2,400 sqm space has an ice cycling rink, a 4.5m-tall figure-8 ice slide, and a 70m-long snow slope.

There are also ice sculptures, ice bowling, and ice curling lanes.

Haidilao pop-up store

As part of its reopening, Ice Magic will be collaborating with popular hotpot chain Haidilao.

Photo courtesy of Ice Magic

Visitors will be able to enjoy a unique dining experience at its new pop-up store from Jan. 13 to 29.

Photo courtesy of Ice Magic

Hotpot offerings are available for groups of two, four, and six.

Photo courtesy of Ice Magic

They can choose from either the Hi Magic Beef set or the Hi Magic Pork set.

According to a press release, each set comes with ingredients such as its signature prawn paste, sliced fish, chicken, vegetable platter, and cheese tofu.

Here are the prices for the pop-up:

  • Two pax (bar seats): S$248

  • Four pax: S$488

  • Six pax (exclusive dining tent): S$698

The Haidilao pop-up will only be available for dinner bookings.

These are the two sessions available:

  • 5pm to 6:30pm, daily

  • 7pm to 8:30pm, daily

Do note that the hotpot package includes entry to Ice Magic and all of its activities that you can enjoy before or after the hotpot session.

Ski and snowboarding lessons

Photo courtesy of Ice Magic

Visitors can also enjoy ski and snowboarding lessons led by experienced instructors from Singapore Ski and Snowboard Academy.

These lessons will introduce the basics of skiing and snowboarding to those completely new to the sport.

It will also familiarise them with equipment and gear safety.

Photo courtesy of Ice Magic

Each lesson will run for an hour and starts from S$560 for a group of four.

Students of all ages (four years to 80 years old) are welcome to join.

Do note that gear rental will be included.

Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy on Ice @ Bayfront Event Space

Where: 12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970

When: From now till Jan. 29

  • 10am to 10pm, daily

Visitors can book dinner slots for the Haidilao pop-up, and ski or snowboarding sessions on SISTIC from Jan. 13.

