Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2023 to run from Mar. 17 - Apr. 22, longest running at 36 days

The Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar will return on Mar. 17, 2023.

This year's bazaar will feature more than 700 stalls -- a marked increase from 70 stalls in 2022.

Of the 700 stalls, visitors can expect an estimated number of 150 food stalls and 550 retail stalls.

Its opening, which usually coincides with the first day of fasting, has been shifted to five days earlier this year to coincide with the Hari Raya light-up along Geylang Serai.

Operating hours are from 10am to 11:59pm daily, but operations will be extended on the last day.

The bazaar will end at 6am on Apr. 22.

According to a Facebook post made by Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, this year's edition is the longest-running Ramadan bazaar in history at 36 days.

Souq City & Street Bazaar

The bazaar will follow two themes – Souq City and Street Bazaar.

Souq City will include F&B and retail stalls, as well as community shelves for people to donate perishable halal food and clothing for Hari Raya.

Each F&B stall will offer one item on their menu at a sampler size at S$4 each.

There will also be a dining area with elderly-friendly tables and chairs, low tables and grass carpeted area for sitting.

Rental for the retail and F&B stalls are expected to go up to S$15,000 and S$19,000 respectively for the entire duration of the bazaar.

There will also be a space set aside for local entrepreneurs based around Wisma Geylang Serai to rent stalls from S$55 daily.

The other area, Street Bazaar, will feature interactive art installations.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Lee Hsien Loong's Facebook