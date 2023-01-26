Back

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2023 to run from Mar. 17 - Apr. 22, longest running at 36 days

Exciting news.

Hayley Foong | January 26, 2023, 03:49 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar will return on Mar. 17, 2023.

This year's bazaar will feature more than 700 stalls -- a marked increase from 70 stalls in 2022.

Of the 700 stalls, visitors can expect an estimated number of 150 food stalls and 550 retail stalls.

Its opening, which usually coincides with the first day of fasting, has been shifted to five days earlier this year to coincide with the Hari Raya light-up along Geylang Serai.

Operating hours are from 10am to 11:59pm daily, but operations will be extended on the last day.

The bazaar will end at 6am on Apr. 22.

According to a Facebook post made by Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, this year's edition is the longest-running Ramadan bazaar in history at 36 days.

Souq City & Street Bazaar

The bazaar will follow two themes – Souq City and Street Bazaar.

Souq City will include F&B and retail stalls, as well as community shelves for people to donate perishable halal food and clothing for Hari Raya.

Each F&B stall will offer one item on their menu at a sampler size at S$4 each.

There will also be a dining area with elderly-friendly tables and chairs, low tables and grass carpeted area for sitting.

Rental for the retail and F&B stalls are expected to go up to S$15,000 and S$19,000 respectively for the entire duration of the bazaar.

There will also be a space set aside for local entrepreneurs based around Wisma Geylang Serai to rent stalls from S$55 daily.

The other area, Street Bazaar, will feature interactive art installations.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Lee Hsien Loong's Facebook

Fosters Steakhouse, formerly at Holland V, reopens as Fosters Cafe at YewTee Point

It's back.

January 26, 2023, 03:45 PM

6 S'porean motorcyclists caught in Johor flood receive help from M'sian Armed Forces

No injuries were reported.

January 26, 2023, 03:31 PM

Man & daughter, 2, have near-death experience after falling into hole in middle of flooded Sungei Buloh bridge

NParks and SCDF have since reached out to the man.

January 26, 2023, 03:08 PM

Netflix could charge for password sharing in Q1 2023

$$$

January 26, 2023, 03:02 PM

CNY pole dancing: Tuas South Dormitory operator says pole dancing an internationally recognised competitive sport

Pole-dancing is not easy indeed.

January 26, 2023, 02:56 PM

13 cafés & restaurants in S'pore that offer an alfresco dining experience with nice ambience

While the weather is still cool.

January 26, 2023, 02:55 PM

Noel Gifts' customers left frustrated after CNY hampers delivery delayed & hotline unanswered

Noel Gifts said that it was facing a lack of delivery personnel and manpower to provide "prompt" responses.

January 26, 2023, 01:33 PM

Meta to lift suspension on Donald Trump's Facebook & Instagram accounts

Trump was previously banned due to his content on the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol building in U.S.

January 26, 2023, 12:16 PM

PAP MPs to raise questions on SPH Media Trust & Keppel O&M for February Parliament sitting

Parliament will commence on Feb. 6, 2023.

January 26, 2023, 12:09 PM

‘Lunar New Year’ or ‘Chinese New Year’? K-pop stars get criticised for using either

Not so easy to post a greeting.

January 26, 2023, 10:51 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.