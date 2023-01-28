Old Airport Road hawker offers 1 free bowl of pork leg rice for each dine-in customer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1

A hawker is giving away free bowls of braised pork over rice to dine-in customers for three straight days.

Free braised pork over rice

The hawker, Shi Nian Pork Leg Rice, is located at #01-63 in Old Airport Road Food Centre.

They will be giving away braised pork leg or pork trotter over white rice, their specialty, from 10:30am to 9:30pm from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1.

However, the hawker asks the customers to come after 10:45am.

Each person is entitled to one dine-in serving of braised pork over rice, while stocks last.

About Shi Nian Pork Leg Rice

Address: 51 Old Airport Road #01-63, Singapore 390051

Opening hours: 10:30am to 9:30pm

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

All images from Shi Nian Pork Leg Rice