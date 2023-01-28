Back

Old Airport Road hawker offers 1 free bowl of pork leg rice for each dine-in customer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1

Save the date.

Fiona Tan | January 28, 2023, 02:51 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A hawker is giving away free bowls of braised pork over rice to dine-in customers for three straight days.

Free braised pork over rice

The hawker, Shi Nian Pork Leg Rice, is located at #01-63 in Old Airport Road Food Centre.

They will be giving away braised pork leg or pork trotter over white rice, their specialty, from 10:30am to 9:30pm from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1.

However, the hawker asks the customers to come after 10:45am.

Each person is entitled to one dine-in serving of braised pork over rice, while stocks last.

About Shi Nian Pork Leg Rice

Address: 51 Old Airport Road #01-63, Singapore 390051

Opening hours: 10:30am to 9:30pm

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

All images from Shi Nian Pork Leg Rice

Mustafa to open first flagship store in Johor within 2nd half of 2023

More reason to jalan jalan JB.

January 28, 2023, 02:41 PM

Exercise caution if you receive SMS labelled as 'Likely-SCAM' from Jan. 31: IMDA

This will apply to non-registered SMSes.

January 28, 2023, 02:25 PM

55% of BTO projects delayed by Covid completed in the last 2 years: HDB

This project completion rate is the highest for HDB in the past five years.

January 28, 2023, 01:01 PM

Golden retriever dog greets Grab delivery man happily & wants to leave with him

That's cute.

January 28, 2023, 12:16 PM

Crocodile delicately carries body of drowned boy back to family in Indonesia

No bite marks were found on the boy.

January 28, 2023, 11:41 AM

POV: I grew up dyslexic in S’pore & nearly flunked out of uni. I turned out alright.

“It's not a superpower, it’s just a thing that some people have, and it can, mostly, be worked with.”

January 28, 2023, 09:23 AM

S'porean man shares what it's like retiring in Penang, M'sia as opposed to S'pore

The Singapore-based Japanese vlogger addressed the often romanticised notion of retiring overseas.

January 28, 2023, 08:54 AM

M'sia's UMNO fires former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, rumours of others suspended

Late night moves.

January 28, 2023, 01:11 AM

M'sian AG says decision to withdraw Pedra Branca appeal 'improper', but respects ICJ's decision

The ICJ's decision on Pedra Branca was made in 2008, 15 years ago.

January 27, 2023, 07:36 PM

Chanting played for weeks in Sengkang estate, residents form search party to find the source

Affected residents hope this person can be more considerate.

January 27, 2023, 07:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.