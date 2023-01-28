Old Airport Road hawker offers 1 free bowl of pork leg rice for each dine-in customer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A hawker is giving away free bowls of braised pork over rice to dine-in customers for three straight days.
Free braised pork over rice
The hawker, Shi Nian Pork Leg Rice, is located at #01-63 in Old Airport Road Food Centre.
They will be giving away braised pork leg or pork trotter over white rice, their specialty, from 10:30am to 9:30pm from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1.
However, the hawker asks the customers to come after 10:45am.
Each person is entitled to one dine-in serving of braised pork over rice, while stocks last.
About Shi Nian Pork Leg Rice
Address: 51 Old Airport Road #01-63, Singapore 390051
Opening hours: 10:30am to 9:30pm
All images from Shi Nian Pork Leg Rice
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.