Fosters Steakhouse, formerly at Holland V, reopens as Fosters Cafe at YewTee Point

It's back.

Belmont Lay | January 26, 2023, 03:45 PM

Fosters Steakhouse, formerly at Holland Village, which closed down in October 2022 after being in business for more than 50 years, has reopened at YewTee Point.

The new Fosters Cafe is located within the ground floor food court, KAAAKIS.

YewTee Point is a two-minute walk from Yew Tee MRT station.

Food served at the new location includes, ribeye steak (S$21), sirloin steak (S$18), fish and chips (S$10), oxtail stew (S$25), cottage pie (S$10), and pastas.

Known for its scones, the new cafe will also serve them at three for S$12.

The S$12 Devonshire Tea set comes with tea and two scones served with clotted cream and jam.

YewTee Point is located at 21 Choa Chu Kang North 6, Singapore 689578.

