Fosters Steakhouse in Holland Village closing down Oct. 26, 2022

Fosters Steakhouse in Holland Village is closing down after having been around since 1960.

The restaurant put up a Facebook post on Aug. 23 informing patrons of its impending closure on Oct. 26, 2022.

The post said the western food establishment has been around since 1960.

A farewell party will take place on Oct. 25 from 5pm to 10pm, and "you are welcome to attend at any time", the post added.

No reason for its closure was cited.

Fosters, located at the corner of a row of shophouses at Holland Avenue, is known for its high tea, steak, lamb rack, and fish and chips.

The high tea set, known as the Devonshire Cream Tea set, is currently priced at S$13.50++ per set and served from 3pm to 5pm.

It used to be priced as low as S$11.50++.

The set comes with freshly-baked scones served with butter, home-made strawberry preserve and fresh cream, cake, finger sandwiches and a freshly brewed cup of coffee or pot of tea.

Those who responded to the news of its closure mourned its demise, with many recounting spending time in the establishment to mark milestone events in their lives, such as going on first dates and getting promoted at work.

