Back

2023 F1 S'pore Grand Prix schedule out: Sep. 15-17

Vroom vroom.

Ruth Chai | January 22, 2023, 04:00 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The schedule for the 2023 edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is out.

It will return to Singapore from Sep. 15 to 17, 2023.

This year's season is set to feature 23 races, one more than the 2022 season, which had 22 races.

Initially, Formula 1 announced 24 races in 2023, the most number of races in a single season.

The race calendar was issued after the official cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, citing "ongoing difficulties" presented by the Covid-19 situation in China.

The Chinese Grand Prix was not replaced by any other circuit.

In 2022, the Russian Grand Prix was also cancelled due to the conflict with Ukraine.

The only new race added to the schedule in 2023 is the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will be a night race down the Las Vegas strip.

There are now three races set in the U.S., with the other races held in Austin and Miami.

Amended circuit

If you are unfamiliar with the conventional race weekend format, here's a rundown for the 2023 race.

On Friday, Sep. 15, practice sessions FP1 and FP2 will be held

On Saturday, Sep. 16, a final practice session, FP3, will be held, as well as qualifying race, which will determine the starting order of the race.

The race will be held on Sunday, Sep. 17.

Photo taken via the writer at the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. The writer is an avid F1 fan.

Singapore Airlines remains the title sponsor of the Singapore Grand Prix, having signed a contract extension in 2022 that will allow it to remain as title sponsor until 2024.

The Singapore Tourism Board also announced last year that Singapore will continue to host F1 races until 2028, in a bid to boost tourism and business.

Amendments have also been made to the Marina Bay Circuit this year in an effort to encourage overtaking, with the initial 23 corners now reduced to 19.

Turns 16 to 29 will be re-aligned to become a straight stretch.

In addition to Singapore's extreme heat and humidity, the slippery roads and tight corners lined with concrete barriers pose a significant challenge to the drivers.

Mistakes are costly, as any collision into the barriers could result in serious damage and a potential retirement.

There has been at least one safety car deployed in every Singapore Grand Prix.

Last year, Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez won the Singapore Grand Prix, but it was his teammate Max Verstappen who reigned supreme, taking the title of 2022 World Drivers' Champion for the second time in a row.

Here is a list showing the changes in driver lineup.

While the season does not start until the first race in Bahrain on March 3, pre-season testing begins on Feb. 23 in Sakhir.

Fans can catch a glimpse of this year's cars in action at that race.

Top image via 

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.