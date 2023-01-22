2023 F1 S'pore Grand Prix schedule out: Sep. 15-17

The schedule for the 2023 edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is out.

It will return to Singapore from Sep. 15 to 17, 2023.

This year's season is set to feature 23 races, one more than the 2022 season, which had 22 races.

Locked in 🔒 The 2023 F1 calendar will feature 23 races#F1 pic.twitter.com/p8PW8FFIO2 — Formula 1 (@F1) January 17, 2023

Initially, Formula 1 announced 24 races in 2023, the most number of races in a single season.

The race calendar was issued after the official cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, citing "ongoing difficulties" presented by the Covid-19 situation in China.

The Chinese Grand Prix was not replaced by any other circuit.

In 2022, the Russian Grand Prix was also cancelled due to the conflict with Ukraine.

The only new race added to the schedule in 2023 is the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will be a night race down the Las Vegas strip.

There are now three races set in the U.S., with the other races held in Austin and Miami.

Amended circuit

If you are unfamiliar with the conventional race weekend format, here's a rundown for the 2023 race.

On Friday, Sep. 15, practice sessions FP1 and FP2 will be held

On Saturday, Sep. 16, a final practice session, FP3, will be held, as well as qualifying race, which will determine the starting order of the race.

The race will be held on Sunday, Sep. 17.

Singapore Airlines remains the title sponsor of the Singapore Grand Prix, having signed a contract extension in 2022 that will allow it to remain as title sponsor until 2024.

The Singapore Tourism Board also announced last year that Singapore will continue to host F1 races until 2028, in a bid to boost tourism and business.

Amendments have also been made to the Marina Bay Circuit this year in an effort to encourage overtaking, with the initial 23 corners now reduced to 19.

Turns 16 to 29 will be re-aligned to become a straight stretch.

🚨 The Marina Bay Street Circuit will be updated from 2023 due to the redevelopment of The Float at Marina Bay into "NS Square". The #F1 #SingaporeGP track will be reduced to 4.928km with Turns 16 to 19 re-aligned into a straight. More info at https://t.co/b54sENWDYu pic.twitter.com/YUpqwL6MFg — SingaporeGP (@F1NightRace) October 19, 2022

In addition to Singapore's extreme heat and humidity, the slippery roads and tight corners lined with concrete barriers pose a significant challenge to the drivers.

Mistakes are costly, as any collision into the barriers could result in serious damage and a potential retirement.

There has been at least one safety car deployed in every Singapore Grand Prix.

Last year, Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez won the Singapore Grand Prix, but it was his teammate Max Verstappen who reigned supreme, taking the title of 2022 World Drivers' Champion for the second time in a row.

Here is a list showing the changes in driver lineup.

While the season does not start until the first race in Bahrain on March 3, pre-season testing begins on Feb. 23 in Sakhir.

Fans can catch a glimpse of this year's cars in action at that race.

Top image via