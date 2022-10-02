Red Bull's Sergio Pérez wins S'pore Grand Prix 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Sergio Pérez emerged victorious at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday night, Oct. 2.
However, Pérez will be investigated after the race for a possible safety car infringement.
Charles Leclerc came in second while Carlos Sainz rounded off the top three.
TOP 10
Perez
Leclerc
Sainz
Norris
Ricciardo
Stroll
Verstappen
Vettel
Hamilton
Gasly #SingaporeGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/2xTSSX8q58
Leclerc had taken pole position after the qualifying session.
Leclerc had come into the race with 219 points, quite a bit behind the season's runaway favourite Max Verstappen.
Pérez started off in second place but very early on overtook Leclerc and never relinquished first place.
The 13th edition of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix was the most popular one yet.
Rainy weather delayed the start time of the race at the beginning.
Image from F1 Twitter
