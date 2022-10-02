Red Bull's Sergio Pérez wins S'pore Grand Prix 2022

Sergio Pérez emerged victorious at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday night, Oct. 2.

However, Pérez will be investigated after the race for a possible safety car infringement.

Eight minutes + one lap to go



Perez is stretching his lead at the front BUT he'll be investigated for an earlier incident with the Safety Car after the race 👀#SingaporeGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/WIySk4dPHd — Formula 1 (@F1) October 2, 2022

Charles Leclerc came in second while Carlos Sainz rounded off the top three.

🏁 END OF RACE 🏁



TOP 10

Perez

Leclerc

Sainz

Norris

Ricciardo

Stroll

Verstappen

Vettel

Hamilton

Gasly #SingaporeGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/2xTSSX8q58 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 2, 2022

Leclerc had taken pole position after the qualifying session.

Leclerc had come into the race with 219 points, quite a bit behind the season's runaway favourite Max Verstappen.

Pérez started off in second place but very early on overtook Leclerc and never relinquished first place.

The 13th edition of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix was the most popular one yet.

Rainy weather delayed the start time of the race at the beginning.

Image from F1 Twitter