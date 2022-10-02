Back

Red Bull's Sergio Pérez wins S'pore Grand Prix 2022

Nyi Nyi Thet | October 02, 2022, 11:30 PM

Sergio Pérez emerged victorious at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday night, Oct. 2.

However, Pérez will be investigated after the race for a possible safety car infringement.

Charles Leclerc came in second while Carlos Sainz rounded off the top three.

Leclerc had taken pole position after the qualifying session.

Leclerc had come into the race with 219 points, quite a bit behind the season's runaway favourite Max Verstappen.

Screenshot from F1

Pérez started off in second place but very early on overtook Leclerc and never relinquished first place.

The 13th edition of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix was the most popular one yet.

Rainy weather delayed the start time of the race at the beginning.

Image from F1 Twitter

