Hundreds of S'pore fans show up at VivoCity to see Donnie Yen

It man.

Russell Ang | January 12, 2023, 07:54 PM

Events

Hundreds of fans turned up to see Donnie Yen at VivoCity on Jan. 12.

The 59-year-old, who is best known for the movie franchise "Ip Man", last visited Singapore in December 2019.

He was here to promote "Ip Man 4: The Finale" at the time.

Yen is currently in Singapore to promote his latest movie "Sakra".

The action flick is based on wuxia novel "Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils" by Louis Cha.

He touched down in Singapore hours before the meet and greet, and spoke to the media before heading down to VivoCity.

A Mothership reader who was at the meet and greet shared with us that crowds started forming as early as 5pm.

Here's some shots to give you a better idea of the crowd situation:

Photo via Mothership reader

Photo via Mothership reader

Nice.

Top image from Golden Village Pictures & Mothership reader

