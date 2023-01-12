Hundreds of S'pore fans show up at VivoCity to see Donnie Yen

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Hundreds of fans turned up to see Donnie Yen at VivoCity on Jan. 12.
The 59-year-old, who is best known for the movie franchise "Ip Man", last visited Singapore in December 2019.
He was here to promote "Ip Man 4: The Finale" at the time.
Yen is currently in Singapore to promote his latest movie "Sakra".
The action flick is based on wuxia novel "Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils" by Louis Cha.
He touched down in Singapore hours before the meet and greet, and spoke to the media before heading down to VivoCity.
A Mothership reader who was at the meet and greet shared with us that crowds started forming as early as 5pm.
Here's some shots to give you a better idea of the crowd situation:
Nice.
Top image from Golden Village Pictures & Mothership reader
